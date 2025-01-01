文档部分
MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法OpenBLASFactorizationsFactorizationLDLComplexSy 

FactorizationLDLComplexSy

Computes the factorization of a complex symmetric (not Hermitian conjugated!) matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:

   A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

   A = U**T * D * U in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK function SYTRF.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(
   matrixc&        L,            // lower or upper triangular matrix
   matrixc&        D             // diagonal matrix D
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(
   matrixcf&       L,            // lower or upper triangular matrix
   matrixcf&       D             // diagonal matrix D
   );

Parameters

L

[out]  Lower or upper triangular matrix with unit diagonal elements.

D

[out]  Symmetric block-diagonal matrix D.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a complex symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be complex symmetric.