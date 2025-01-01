FactorizationLDLComplexSy

Computes the factorization of a complex symmetric (not Hermitian conjugated!) matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:

A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

A = U**T * D * U in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK function SYTRF.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(

matrixc& L,

matrixc& D

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(

matrixcf& L,

matrixcf& D

);

Parameters

L

[out] Lower or upper triangular matrix with unit diagonal elements.

D

[out] Symmetric block-diagonal matrix D.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a complex symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be complex symmetric.