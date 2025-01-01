- FactorizationPLU
- FactorizationPLUQ
- FactorizationPLUGeTrid
- FactorizationLDL
- FactorizationLDLComplexSy
- FactorizationLDLSyTridPD
- FactorizationCholesky
- FactorizationCholeskySyPS
- FactorizationPLURaw
- FactorizationPLUQRaw
- FactorizationPLUGeTridRaw
- FactorizationLDLRaw
Computes the factorization of a complex symmetric (not Hermitian conjugated!) matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:
A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A
or
A = U**T * D * U in case of upper triangular matrix A
where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK function SYTRF.
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationLDLComplexSy(
Parameters
L
[out] Lower or upper triangular matrix with unit diagonal elements.
D
[out] Symmetric block-diagonal matrix D.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a complex symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be complex symmetric.