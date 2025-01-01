Factorizations

The Factorizations section contains functions for performing various types of matrix factorizations used in numerical solutions of linear systems, stability analysis, and other linear algebra tasks. These factorizations transform the original matrix into simpler forms, making subsequent computations more efficient. All functions are implemented using LAPACK routines and support the types double, float, complex, and complexf.

The functions in this section are used for:

Preprocessing matrices when solving systems of linear equations;

Computing determinants, ranks, and matrix inverses;

Assessing the stability of numerical methods;

Solving problems in spectral theory and optimization methods.

Matrix factorization is a critical step in many linear algebra algorithms, and this section provides access to the most efficient and well-established factorization techniques.