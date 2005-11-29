代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Telegram上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

Stochastic Oscillator, Stochastic - MetaTrader 4脚本

MetaQuotes | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
显示:
7740
等级:
(19)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

The Stochastic Oscillator Technical Indicator compares where a security’s price closed relative to its price range over a given time period. The Stochastic Oscillator is displayed as two lines. The main line is called %K. The second line, called %D, is a Moving Average of %K. The %K line is usually displayed as a solid line and the %D line is usually displayed as a dotted line.

Stochastic Oscillator, Stochastic

There are several ways to interpret a Stochastic Oscillator. Three popular methods include:

  • Buy when the Oscillator (either %K or %D) falls below a specific level (e.g., 20) and then rises above that level. Sell when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., 80) and then falls below that level;

  • Buy when the %K line rises above the %D line and sell when the %K line falls below the %D line;

  • Look for divergences. For instance: where prices are making a series of new highs and the Stochastic Oscillator is failing to surpass its previous highs.

Calculation

The Stochastic Oscillator has three variables:

  • %K periods (Pk). This is the number of time periods used in %K calculation. By default is 5;

  • %K Slowing Periods (Sk). This value controls the internal smoothing of %K. A value of 1 is considered a fast stochastic; a value of 3 is considered a slow stochastic. By default is 3;

  • %D periods (Pd). This is the number of time periods used when calculating a moving average of %K. By default is 3;


The formula for %K is:

%K = 100*SUM (CLOSE - MIN (LOW, Pk), Sk) / SUM (MAX (HIGH, Pk) - MIN (LOW, Pk)), Sk)

Where:
CLOSE — is today’s closing price;
MIN (LOW, Pk) — is the lowest low in Pk periods;
MAX (HIGH, Pk) — is the highest high in Pk periods;
SUM (CLOSE - MIN (LOW, Pk), Sk) — amount composed CLOSE - MIN (LOW, Pk) for period Sk;
SUM (MAX (HIGH, Pk) - MIN (LOW, Pk)), Sk) — amount composed HIGH (Pk)) - MIN (LOW, Pk) for period Sk.

The %D moving average is calculated according to the formula:

%D = SMA (%K, Pd)

Where:
Pd — is the smoothing period for %K;
SMA — is the Simple Moving Average.


Technical Indicator Description

Full description of Stochastic is available in the Technical analysis: Stochastic Oscillator

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7792

相对强弱指数指标(Relative Strength Index, RSI) 相对强弱指数指标(Relative Strength Index, RSI)

相对强弱指数 (RSI) 技术指标是在0到100之间跟随价格的震荡指标.

抛物线止损与反转指标(Parabolic SAR, Parabolic) 抛物线止损与反转指标(Parabolic SAR, Parabolic)

抛物线止损与反转指标的开发是用于分析市场的趋势变化的.

ZigZag ZigZag

ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points.

Trade Trade

Trade - script sending BUY order and printing selected order data to the log.