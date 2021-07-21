SinyallerBölümler
Night Hunter Pro All Pairs
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro All Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
258 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 121%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 741
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 174 (67.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
567 (32.57%)
En iyi işlem:
18.88 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-22.78 AUD
Brüt kâr:
742.60 AUD (67 495 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-605.61 AUD (45 770 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (6.62 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
22.56 AUD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.08%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.29
Alış işlemleri:
729 (41.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 012 (58.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
0.08 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
0.63 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.07 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-10.61 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-37.03 AUD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
39.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.28 AUD
Maksimum:
59.70 AUD (22.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.91% (59.70 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
11.86% (12.51 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 309
EURUSD 273
EURCAD 251
CHFJPY 233
AUDCAD 170
EURAUD 153
EURCHF 132
USDCAD 113
USDCHF 107
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 35
EURUSD 15
EURCAD 31
CHFJPY 17
AUDCAD -5
EURAUD 7
EURCHF -13
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 5.3K
EURUSD 3K
EURCAD 5K
CHFJPY 3.8K
AUDCAD 510
EURAUD 2K
EURCHF -230
USDCAD 1.4K
USDCHF 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.88 AUD
En kötü işlem: -23 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.62 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.61 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live24" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 6
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 3
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.51 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.54 × 160
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.61 × 1461
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.61 × 310
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.68 × 156
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.85 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.85 × 1755
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.87 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.93 × 2432
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.95 × 18498
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
1.00 × 82
184 daha fazla...
Running Night Hunter Pro on all 9 pairs

EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDCAD,EURCAD,EURAUD

Minimum Price Range = 20

Set file

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.07.21 13:12 
 

Tried this signal as well as it has more pairs traded. Was interesting to see what is slippage with night scalping on other pairs.

1) System is the same as the Best Pairs signal. Carefully designed night scalper with extreme attention to details.

2) Some trades are copied exactly the same on both entries and exits and some have slippage - just the same as the similar signal on 3 best pairs. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).

3) Having more pairs helps to diversify but it looks like 3 pairs combination already have enough diversification.

4) Not much difference from other signal but risks are lower.

Compared my results with the author account here as well. What I get:

- Average slippage on both entries and exits is same 1 point (0,1 pip) here as on the Best Pairs. Some slippage is also positive so not much difference here.

- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips).

- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it).

- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. Will be nice to see this signal with higher risks. I cannot make higher risks as a subscriber but can lower it. Will use the EA to have more profit and use higher risks

Sergei Deviatov
432
Sergei Deviatov 2021.07.20 11:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Moon
2676
Moon 2021.07.19 01:46 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

2025.07.08 20:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 03:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.21 21:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.18 23:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.10 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.03 23:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 01:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.14 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.09 02:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.28 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.11.26 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.07 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.07 03:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Night Hunter Pro All Pairs
Ayda 999 USD
121%
0
0
USD
396
AUD
258
100%
1 741
67%
7%
1.22
0.08
AUD
14%
1:500
