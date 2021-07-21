- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 741
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 174 (67.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
567 (32.57%)
En iyi işlem:
18.88 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-22.78 AUD
Brüt kâr:
742.60 AUD (67 495 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-605.61 AUD (45 770 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (6.62 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
22.56 AUD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.08%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.29
Alış işlemleri:
729 (41.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 012 (58.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
0.08 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
0.63 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.07 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-10.61 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-37.03 AUD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
39.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.28 AUD
Maksimum:
59.70 AUD (22.13%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.91% (59.70 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
11.86% (12.51 AUD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|309
|EURUSD
|273
|EURCAD
|251
|CHFJPY
|233
|AUDCAD
|170
|EURAUD
|153
|EURCHF
|132
|USDCAD
|113
|USDCHF
|107
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|15
|EURCAD
|31
|CHFJPY
|17
|AUDCAD
|-5
|EURAUD
|7
|EURCHF
|-13
|USDCAD
|6
|USDCHF
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|EURUSD
|3K
|EURCAD
|5K
|CHFJPY
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|510
|EURAUD
|2K
|EURCHF
|-230
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +18.88 AUD
En kötü işlem: -23 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6.62 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.61 AUD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live24" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.32 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.51 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.54 × 160
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.61 × 1461
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.61 × 310
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.68 × 156
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.85 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.85 × 1755
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.87 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.93 × 2432
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.95 × 18498
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|1.00 × 82
Running Night Hunter Pro on all 9 pairs
EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDCAD,EURCAD,EURAUD
Minimum Price Range = 20
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 999 USD
121%
0
0
USD
USD
396
AUD
AUD
258
100%
1 741
67%
7%
1.22
0.08
AUD
AUD
14%
1:500
Tried this signal as well as it has more pairs traded. Was interesting to see what is slippage with night scalping on other pairs.
1) System is the same as the Best Pairs signal. Carefully designed night scalper with extreme attention to details.
2) Some trades are copied exactly the same on both entries and exits and some have slippage - just the same as the similar signal on 3 best pairs. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).
3) Having more pairs helps to diversify but it looks like 3 pairs combination already have enough diversification.
4) Not much difference from other signal but risks are lower.
Compared my results with the author account here as well. What I get:
- Average slippage on both entries and exits is same 1 point (0,1 pip) here as on the Best Pairs. Some slippage is also positive so not much difference here.
- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips).
- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it).
- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. Will be nice to see this signal with higher risks. I cannot make higher risks as a subscriber but can lower it. Will use the EA to have more profit and use higher risks
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı