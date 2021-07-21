- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 740
Bénéfice trades:
1 173 (67.41%)
Perte trades:
567 (32.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.88 AUD
Pire transaction:
-22.78 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
741.84 AUD (67 415 pips)
Perte brute:
-605.61 AUD (45 770 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (6.62 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.56 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
7.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.08%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.28
Longs trades:
729 (41.90%)
Courts trades:
1 011 (58.10%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
0.08 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.63 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.07 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-10.61 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.03 AUD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.02%
Prévision annuelle:
36.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.28 AUD
Maximal:
59.70 AUD (22.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.91% (59.70 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
11.86% (12.51 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|309
|EURUSD
|273
|EURCAD
|251
|CHFJPY
|232
|AUDCAD
|170
|EURAUD
|153
|EURCHF
|132
|USDCAD
|113
|USDCHF
|107
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|15
|EURCAD
|31
|CHFJPY
|16
|AUDCAD
|-5
|EURAUD
|7
|EURCHF
|-13
|USDCAD
|6
|USDCHF
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|EURUSD
|3K
|EURCAD
|5K
|CHFJPY
|3.7K
|AUDCAD
|510
|EURAUD
|2K
|EURCHF
|-230
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.88 AUD
Pire transaction: -23 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.62 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.61 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
DooPrime-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.32 × 57
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.51 × 318
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.54 × 160
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.61 × 1461
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.61 × 310
|
TOPFX-Live Server
|0.63 × 83
|
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
|0.68 × 156
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.83 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.85 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.85 × 1755
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.87 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.93 × 2432
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.95 × 18498
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|1.00 × 82
Running Night Hunter Pro on all 9 pairs
EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDCAD,EURCAD,EURAUD
Minimum Price Range = 20
Tried this signal as well as it has more pairs traded. Was interesting to see what is slippage with night scalping on other pairs.
1) System is the same as the Best Pairs signal. Carefully designed night scalper with extreme attention to details.
2) Some trades are copied exactly the same on both entries and exits and some have slippage - just the same as the similar signal on 3 best pairs. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).
3) Having more pairs helps to diversify but it looks like 3 pairs combination already have enough diversification.
4) Not much difference from other signal but risks are lower.
Compared my results with the author account here as well. What I get:
- Average slippage on both entries and exits is same 1 point (0,1 pip) here as on the Best Pairs. Some slippage is also positive so not much difference here.
- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips).
- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it).
- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. Will be nice to see this signal with higher risks. I cannot make higher risks as a subscriber but can lower it. Will use the EA to have more profit and use higher risks
