Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Night Hunter Pro All Pairs
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro All Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
3 avis
Fiabilité
257 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 120%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 740
Bénéfice trades:
1 173 (67.41%)
Perte trades:
567 (32.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.88 AUD
Pire transaction:
-22.78 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
741.84 AUD (67 415 pips)
Perte brute:
-605.61 AUD (45 770 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (6.62 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
22.56 AUD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
7.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.08%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.28
Longs trades:
729 (41.90%)
Courts trades:
1 011 (58.10%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
0.08 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.63 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-1.07 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-10.61 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-37.03 AUD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.02%
Prévision annuelle:
36.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.28 AUD
Maximal:
59.70 AUD (22.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.91% (59.70 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
11.86% (12.51 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 309
EURUSD 273
EURCAD 251
CHFJPY 232
AUDCAD 170
EURAUD 153
EURCHF 132
USDCAD 113
USDCHF 107
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 35
EURUSD 15
EURCAD 31
CHFJPY 16
AUDCAD -5
EURAUD 7
EURCHF -13
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 5.3K
EURUSD 3K
EURCAD 5K
CHFJPY 3.7K
AUDCAD 510
EURAUD 2K
EURCHF -230
USDCAD 1.4K
USDCHF 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.88 AUD
Pire transaction: -23 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6.62 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.61 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live24" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 6
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 3
DooPrime-Live 7
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 57
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.51 × 318
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.54 × 160
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.61 × 1461
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.61 × 310
TOPFX-Live Server
0.63 × 83
BlackMoonTrade-LiveLiquidity1
0.68 × 156
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.83 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.85 × 97
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.85 × 1755
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.87 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.93 × 2432
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.95 × 18498
RoboForex-Prime
1.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
1.00 × 82
184 plus...
Running Night Hunter Pro on all 9 pairs

EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDCAD,EURCAD,EURAUD

Minimum Price Range = 20

Set file

Note moyenne:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.07.21 13:12 
 

Tried this signal as well as it has more pairs traded. Was interesting to see what is slippage with night scalping on other pairs.

1) System is the same as the Best Pairs signal. Carefully designed night scalper with extreme attention to details.

2) Some trades are copied exactly the same on both entries and exits and some have slippage - just the same as the similar signal on 3 best pairs. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).

3) Having more pairs helps to diversify but it looks like 3 pairs combination already have enough diversification.

4) Not much difference from other signal but risks are lower.

Compared my results with the author account here as well. What I get:

- Average slippage on both entries and exits is same 1 point (0,1 pip) here as on the Best Pairs. Some slippage is also positive so not much difference here.

- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips).

- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it).

- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. Will be nice to see this signal with higher risks. I cannot make higher risks as a subscriber but can lower it. Will use the EA to have more profit and use higher risks

Sergei Deviatov
432
Sergei Deviatov 2021.07.20 11:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Moon
2676
Moon 2021.07.19 01:46 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

2025.07.08 20:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 03:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 02:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.21 21:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.18 23:02
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.10 23:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.03 23:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.03 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.12 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 01:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.14 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.09 02:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.09 22:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 02:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.28 22:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.11.26 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.09.07 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.09.07 03:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
