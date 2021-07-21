SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Night Hunter Pro All Pairs
Valeriia Mishchenko

Night Hunter Pro All Pairs

Valeriia Mishchenko
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
258 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 121%
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 741
Profit Trade:
1 174 (67.43%)
Loss Trade:
567 (32.57%)
Best Trade:
18.88 AUD
Worst Trade:
-22.78 AUD
Profitto lordo:
742.60 AUD (67 495 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-605.61 AUD (45 770 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (6.62 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.56 AUD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
7.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.08%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.29
Long Trade:
729 (41.87%)
Short Trade:
1 012 (58.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
0.08 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.63 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.07 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-10.61 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-37.03 AUD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.15%
Previsione annuale:
39.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.28 AUD
Massimale:
59.70 AUD (22.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.91% (59.70 AUD)
Per equità:
11.86% (12.51 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 309
EURUSD 273
EURCAD 251
CHFJPY 233
AUDCAD 170
EURAUD 153
EURCHF 132
USDCAD 113
USDCHF 107
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 35
EURUSD 15
EURCAD 31
CHFJPY 17
AUDCAD -5
EURAUD 7
EURCHF -13
USDCAD 6
USDCHF 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 5.3K
EURUSD 3K
EURCAD 5K
CHFJPY 3.8K
AUDCAD 510
EURAUD 2K
EURCHF -230
USDCAD 1.4K
USDCHF 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.88 AUD
Worst Trade: -23 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.62 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.61 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live24" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Running Night Hunter Pro on all 9 pairs

EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,USDCAD,USDCHF,CHFJPY,AUDCAD,EURCAD,EURAUD

Minimum Price Range = 20

Set file

Valutazione media:
Ant_X
206
Ant_X 2021.07.21 13:12 
 

Tried this signal as well as it has more pairs traded. Was interesting to see what is slippage with night scalping on other pairs.

1) System is the same as the Best Pairs signal. Carefully designed night scalper with extreme attention to details.

2) Some trades are copied exactly the same on both entries and exits and some have slippage - just the same as the similar signal on 3 best pairs. For signal better use same broker (ICMarketsSC).

3) Having more pairs helps to diversify but it looks like 3 pairs combination already have enough diversification.

4) Not much difference from other signal but risks are lower.

Compared my results with the author account here as well. What I get:

- Average slippage on both entries and exits is same 1 point (0,1 pip) here as on the Best Pairs. Some slippage is also positive so not much difference here.

- That is about 10 % of the profit made by author (in pips).

- I also have a bit higher commission on my ICM account (probably because I use USD account instead of AUD: AUD have lower commission, smart tip I was told about it by the author and will use it).

- All in all I have about 15% less profit than signal author. So for every 100% he makes I made 85%. Can go up to 90% in case of copying to AUD account. Will be nice to see this signal with higher risks. I cannot make higher risks as a subscriber but can lower it. Will use the EA to have more profit and use higher risks

Sergei Deviatov
432
Sergei Deviatov 2021.07.20 11:40 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Moon
2676
Moon 2021.07.19 01:46 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Night Hunter Pro All Pairs
999USD al mese
121%
0
0
USD
396
AUD
258
100%
1 741
67%
7%
1.22
0.08
AUD
14%
1:500
