|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|2350
|EURUSD
|1864
|EURGBP
|1811
|EURAUD
|1648
|GBPAUD
|1628
|USDJPY
|1515
|USDCHF
|1470
|EURCAD
|1467
|EURJPY
|1415
|AUDCAD
|1351
|GBPCAD
|1316
|USDCAD
|1228
|AUDUSD
|896
|GBPJPY
|741
|BTCUSD
|658
|EURSGD
|634
|EURCHF
|606
|AUDJPY
|557
|XAUUSD
|520
|NZDCHF
|501
|GBPCHF
|484
|AUDCHF
|467
|USDSGD
|455
|CADCHF
|385
|ETHUSD
|296
|AUDNZD
|254
|NZDUSD
|204
|NZDCAD
|190
|XAGUSD
|182
|EURNZD
|170
|XAUAUD
|94
|XAUJPY
|89
|XAUGBP
|88
|XAUCHF
|81
|XAUEUR
|68
|CADJPY
|57
|CHFJPY
|31
|GBPNZD
|18
|NZDJPY
|18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|301
|EURGBP
|352
|EURAUD
|184
|GBPAUD
|206
|USDJPY
|264
|USDCHF
|126
|EURCAD
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|-113
|AUDCAD
|-7
|GBPCAD
|115
|USDCAD
|59
|AUDUSD
|120
|GBPJPY
|-224
|BTCUSD
|-143
|EURSGD
|-108
|EURCHF
|10
|AUDJPY
|-217
|XAUUSD
|523
|NZDCHF
|-24
|GBPCHF
|43
|AUDCHF
|15
|USDSGD
|-22
|CADCHF
|51
|ETHUSD
|-20
|AUDNZD
|8
|NZDUSD
|-12
|NZDCAD
|-7
|XAGUSD
|-41
|EURNZD
|46
|XAUAUD
|56
|XAUJPY
|48
|XAUGBP
|22
|XAUCHF
|-2
|XAUEUR
|-53
|CADJPY
|-3
|CHFJPY
|-58
|GBPNZD
|-18
|NZDJPY
|-17
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|37K
|EURUSD
|5.6K
|EURGBP
|13K
|EURAUD
|23K
|GBPAUD
|28K
|USDJPY
|12K
|USDCHF
|11K
|EURCAD
|25K
|EURJPY
|6.6K
|AUDCAD
|16K
|GBPCAD
|16K
|USDCAD
|14K
|AUDUSD
|11K
|GBPJPY
|-8.9K
|BTCUSD
|-1.2M
|EURSGD
|2K
|EURCHF
|3.3K
|AUDJPY
|-9K
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|NZDCHF
|1.7K
|GBPCHF
|3.4K
|AUDCHF
|4.3K
|USDSGD
|3.8K
|CADCHF
|3.4K
|ETHUSD
|-155K
|AUDNZD
|18
|NZDUSD
|408
|NZDCAD
|2K
|XAGUSD
|-64
|EURNZD
|1.6K
|XAUAUD
|3.3K
|XAUJPY
|2.2K
|XAUGBP
|1.1K
|XAUCHF
|555
|XAUEUR
|642
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|CHFJPY
|-6.1K
|GBPNZD
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
VantageFX-Demo
|0.00 × 1
Brickhill-Live
|0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
LiteForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|0.00 × 3
Trading.com-Real 17
|0.05 × 76
JustForex-Live
|0.22 × 449
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.31 × 13
Swissquote-Real1
|0.40 × 10
JFD-Live
|0.43 × 75
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.53 × 9311
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
|0.55 × 40
YuloTrading-Live
|0.60 × 5
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.66 × 454
AxisCapital-Live
|0.68 × 28
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.73 × 54746
TitanFX-02
|0.75 × 8
Armada-Live
|0.76 × 4223
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.79 × 622
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.82 × 97582
ProCapitals-Live
|0.85 × 120
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.88 × 19320
SENSUS-Live
|0.89 × 1504
Axiory-Live
|0.89 × 1445
Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor multiple setups for mean reversal, breakout and trend following. Tested on live account for more then 4 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.
For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674
Dear subscribers, it is time to pause our trading since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and it is better to wait for its regular conditions. We will get back on January 3rd and ready for 2023! I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!
Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!
Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200
非常差 ，基本全部亏损的，但是信号源这边是盈利的，他就是专做拨头皮，根本不适合跟单的，大家别再白花钱了
My account lost 5% yesterday !
Today mor 2% lost !
Some problems with this Wrok ?
WTF?
I blv that problem to show TP (negative, (with little margin Lost , negative margin) is due link delay) the same Transaction was showed with TP positive but the profit didnt occour to my platform! I´m following to understand!
فاشل
اشارات تعتمد على جمع نقاط بسيطة من عدد صفقات كبير والعمل اوقات اغلاقات السوق وارتفاع الاسبريد
لا يصلح للنسخ
GOOD
I also used IC Market account to copy signal but slippage is huge, same trade same pair his signal get small profit while my account bears lost, maybe the EA is good. Overall, not recommend to subscribe signal
订阅了一周不开仓
Another Waste!
订阅这个信号是最愚蠢的决定，你只能看着作者盈利，而自己的账户稳定亏损。虽然只观察了2天，但是我已经知道结果将会很糟糕
Subscribing to this signal is the stupidest decision. You can only watch the author make a profit and your account lose steadily. Although I only observed it for 2 days, I already know that the results will be very bad
I had it since April 12th, lost money in 45 trades, made peanuts in only 6, today is May 20th. Slippage is too big to handle, impossible to make money with this signal, even it shows amazing numbers on the signal page. Those numbers do not reflect in the real account. Kindly offer me to spend over 500 USD to buy the EA saying that will work then ... after all the losses, better sell it to somebody else. Waste of time and money, Sincerely, Ben
subscribed this signal April 23rd, up to now, no signals and trades.
think EA will only work in the night.
good support by signal provider with my questions.
this signal is for long-term investments. so you have to follow for several months as not every month, of course, will end in a profitable month.
so I will test it and report. depending on which broker you use, there will be dependency with slippage and execution time, thus influencing your trading results.
I trade with VantageFX, let´s see what happens.
wish you all good trades
SCAM !!!
有很大的问题，延迟还是怎么的，对网络有很大要求
09.30 - UPD - Good communications with signal provider, we solved the issue due to the slippage. 09.18 - The signal seems to be interesting... may be for the trader it's also profitable, but for a copier it's not! Why? First, slippage! I'va tried 2 different servers, on IcMarkets, but slippage is very consistent! The problem is also magnified by the trading style. A great number of trades, closed with very small gain (or loss) in pips... (for example, max gain in pips, 14, average 1,3!). In addition, most of the trades are opened from 11 pm (broker time) to midnight, just in time to pay swap and when the broker maximizes the spreads! Very very seldom you got operations with the same open/close prices. I think it's a signal not suitable to be copied. My opinion, of course...