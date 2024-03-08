SignauxSections
Raphael Minato

R Factor Mean Reversal

Raphael Minato
19 avis
Fiabilité
295 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 1 179%
ICMarkets-Live04
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
27 788
Bénéfice trades:
18 660 (67.15%)
Perte trades:
9 128 (32.85%)
Meilleure transaction:
476.08 AUD
Pire transaction:
-279.03 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
51 644.06 AUD (6 632 276 pips)
Perte brute:
-45 952.66 AUD (7 799 294 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (64.25 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
520.16 AUD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
50.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.33%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
132
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.91
Longs trades:
12 722 (45.78%)
Courts trades:
15 066 (54.22%)
Facteur de profit:
1.12
Rendement attendu:
0.20 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.77 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-5.03 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-114.47 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-428.83 AUD (17)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.69%
Prévision annuelle:
116.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
27.61 AUD
Maximal:
2 977.43 AUD (40.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.66% (2 977.43 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
12.57% (119.67 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 2348
EURUSD 1861
EURGBP 1811
EURAUD 1648
GBPAUD 1627
USDJPY 1514
USDCHF 1468
EURCAD 1467
EURJPY 1415
AUDCAD 1350
GBPCAD 1316
USDCAD 1227
AUDUSD 893
GBPJPY 740
BTCUSD 658
EURSGD 634
EURCHF 606
AUDJPY 557
XAUUSD 520
NZDCHF 501
GBPCHF 482
AUDCHF 467
USDSGD 455
CADCHF 384
ETHUSD 296
AUDNZD 253
NZDUSD 204
NZDCAD 190
XAGUSD 182
EURNZD 170
XAUAUD 94
XAUJPY 89
XAUGBP 88
XAUCHF 81
XAUEUR 68
CADJPY 57
CHFJPY 31
GBPNZD 18
NZDJPY 18
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 287
EURGBP 352
EURAUD 184
GBPAUD 205
USDJPY 269
USDCHF 124
EURCAD 1.3K
EURJPY -113
AUDCAD -8
GBPCAD 115
USDCAD 58
AUDUSD 108
GBPJPY -225
BTCUSD -143
EURSGD -108
EURCHF 10
AUDJPY -217
XAUUSD 523
NZDCHF -24
GBPCHF 41
AUDCHF 15
USDSGD -22
CADCHF 49
ETHUSD -20
AUDNZD 8
NZDUSD -12
NZDCAD -7
XAGUSD -41
EURNZD 46
XAUAUD 56
XAUJPY 48
XAUGBP 22
XAUCHF -2
XAUEUR -53
CADJPY -3
CHFJPY -58
GBPNZD -18
NZDJPY -17
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 37K
EURUSD 5K
EURGBP 13K
EURAUD 23K
GBPAUD 28K
USDJPY 12K
USDCHF 11K
EURCAD 25K
EURJPY 6.6K
AUDCAD 16K
GBPCAD 16K
USDCAD 14K
AUDUSD 11K
GBPJPY -9K
BTCUSD -1.2M
EURSGD 2K
EURCHF 3.3K
AUDJPY -9K
XAUUSD 4.1K
NZDCHF 1.7K
GBPCHF 3.3K
AUDCHF 4.3K
USDSGD 3.8K
CADCHF 3.4K
ETHUSD -155K
AUDNZD -10
NZDUSD 408
NZDCAD 2K
XAGUSD -64
EURNZD 1.6K
XAUAUD 3.3K
XAUJPY 2.2K
XAUGBP 1.1K
XAUCHF 555
XAUEUR 642
CADJPY -1.4K
CHFJPY -6.1K
GBPNZD -1.6K
NZDJPY -1.4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +476.08 AUD
Pire transaction: -279 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 17
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +64.25 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -114.47 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live04" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Demo
0.00 × 1
Brickhill-Live
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
LiteForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
0.00 × 3
Trading.com-Real 17
0.05 × 76
JustForex-Live
0.22 × 449
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.31 × 13
Swissquote-Real1
0.40 × 10
JFD-Live
0.43 × 75
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live3
0.53 × 9311
HIG-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.55 × 40
YuloTrading-Live
0.60 × 5
UniverseWheel-Live
0.66 × 454
AxisCapital-Live
0.68 × 28
ICMarkets-Live01
0.73 × 54746
TitanFX-02
0.75 × 8
Armada-Live
0.76 × 4223
ICMarkets-Live23
0.79 × 622
ICMarkets-Live04
0.82 × 97582
ProCapitals-Live
0.85 × 120
ICMarkets-Live02
0.88 × 19320
SENSUS-Live
0.89 × 1504
Axiory-Live
0.89 × 1445
450 plus...
Multiple pairs trading portfolio using R Factor multiple setups for mean reversal, breakout and trend following. Tested on live account for more then 4 years as can be checked on other R Factor and Day and Night trading signals.

For those looking for Alfas for long term investments, fell free to join! However, copying scalping strategies can be tricky and you may not get the same results I get. Therefore I highly recommend renting or purchasing R Factor EA instead of the signal subscription. Please check it here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Highly recommended broker: https://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=10674


Note moyenne:
Jing Feng Shao
212
Jing Feng Shao 2024.03.08 03:37 
 

非常差 ，基本全部亏损的，但是信号源这边是盈利的，他就是专做拨头皮，根本不适合跟单的，大家别再白花钱了

Fernando Magalhaes Correa De Mello
192
Fernando Magalhaes Correa De Mello 2023.01.24 05:56  (modifié 2023.01.25 23:25)   

My account lost 5% yesterday !

Today mor 2% lost !

Some problems with this Wrok ?

WTF?

I blv that problem to show TP (negative, (with little margin Lost , negative margin) is due link delay) the same Transaction was showed with TP positive but the profit didnt occour to my platform! I´m following to understand!

Emad Soliman
197
Emad Soliman 2023.01.06 00:14  (modifié 2023.01.06 00:15)   

فاشل

اشارات تعتمد على جمع نقاط بسيطة من عدد صفقات كبير والعمل اوقات اغلاقات السوق وارتفاع الاسبريد

لا يصلح للنسخ

BMLABO_
141
BMLABO_ 2022.02.23 18:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

babyschimmerlos
12556
babyschimmerlos 2022.01.19 18:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

yeah013
150
yeah013 2022.01.15 09:36 
 

GOOD

Thanh Chung
467
Thanh Chung 2022.01.12 01:53 
 

I also used IC Market account to copy signal but slippage is huge, same trade same pair his signal get small profit while my account bears lost, maybe the EA is good. Overall, not recommend to subscribe signal

Yunfeng Zhang
237
Yunfeng Zhang 2021.12.23 08:24   

订阅了一周不开仓

PFOREX
1164
Seyedhooman Khatami 2021.12.03 17:05 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Samuel Kimball
80
Samuel Kimball 2021.11.01 18:59 
 

Another Waste!

Jian Zhang
283
Jian Zhang 2021.08.27 01:35 
 

订阅这个信号是最愚蠢的决定，你只能看着作者盈利，而自己的账户稳定亏损。虽然只观察了2天，但是我已经知道结果将会很糟糕

Subscribing to this signal is the stupidest decision. You can only watch the author make a profit and your account lose steadily. Although I only observed it for 2 days, I already know that the results will be very bad

BotLife
79
BotLife 2021.05.20 19:30 
 

I had it since April 12th, lost money in 45 trades, made peanuts in only 6, today is May 20th. Slippage is too big to handle, impossible to make money with this signal, even it shows amazing numbers on the signal page. Those numbers do not reflect in the real account. Kindly offer me to spend over 500 USD to buy the EA saying that will work then ... after all the losses, better sell it to somebody else. Waste of time and money, Sincerely, Ben

Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
2450
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi 2021.05.06 16:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wibowo
122
Wibowo 2021.04.27 19:17 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Swing Trader
905
Swing Trader 2021.04.23 14:39  (modifié 2021.04.26 14:19) 
 

subscribed this signal April 23rd, up to now, no signals and trades.

think EA will only work in the night.

good support by signal provider with my questions.

this signal is for long-term investments. so you have to follow for several months as not every month, of course, will end in a profitable month.

so I will test it and report. depending on which broker you use, there will be dependency with slippage and execution time, thus influencing your trading results.

I trade with VantageFX, let´s see what happens.

wish you all good trades

Tran Hieu
123
Tran Hieu 2021.04.23 11:21  (modifié 2021.04.23 11:21) 
 

SCAM !!!

heeee
21
heeee 2021.04.07 05:11 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

lutian
590
lutian 2021.03.19 03:12 
 

有很大的问题，延迟还是怎么的，对网络有很大要求

dany761
2468
dany761 2020.09.18 10:36  (modifié 2020.09.30 17:25) 
 

09.30 - UPD - Good communications with signal provider, we solved the issue due to the slippage. 09.18 - The signal seems to be interesting... may be for the trader it's also profitable, but for a copier it's not! Why? First, slippage! I'va tried 2 different servers, on IcMarkets, but slippage is very consistent! The problem is also magnified by the trading style. A great number of trades, closed with very small gain (or loss) in pips... (for example, max gain in pips, 14, average 1,3!). In addition, most of the trades are opened from 11 pm (broker time) to midnight, just in time to pay swap and when the broker maximizes the spreads! Very very seldom you got operations with the same open/close prices. I think it's a signal not suitable to be copied. My opinion, of course...

2023.06.26 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 61 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.26 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.06.06 01:46
80% of growth achieved within 60 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.06.06 00:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.05.17 23:34
80% of growth achieved within 60 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.16 23:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.05 01:17
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 1158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.04 23:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.04 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 1157 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.03 23:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.03 13:37
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 1156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.03.28 22:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.03.28 08:02
80% of growth achieved within 57 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 1150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.25 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.12.22 15:04 2022.12.22 15:04:11  

Dear subscribers, it is time to pause our trading since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and it is better to wait for its regular conditions. We will get back on January 3rd and ready for 2023! I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2022.01.04 22:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.23 16:13 2021.12.23 16:13:38  

Dear subscribers, it is time to stop since the liquidity at the last 2 weeks of December can drop a lot and that is usually not positive for scalp trading. We will get back on January 4th. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!! Thank you for your trust!

2021.12.23 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.13 01:55 2021.01.13 01:55:41  

Dear Subscribers, I hope you are enjoying the performance of the signal and with a good copy quality. If somehow your copy quality is not good and you are not getting at least a profit close to this signal, I have published in mql5 market the exact algorithm with the strategy and proprietary dynamic portfolio management I use here to get the best out of the pairs. By using this EA directly in your VPS with the same settings I use, you will have the same trades I have here. Here is the link for it: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

