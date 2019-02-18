SinyallerBölümler
Exler Consulting GmbH

GerFX QuantFlow Scalper and NW EA

Exler Consulting GmbH
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
431 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2017 339%
ICMarkets-Live10
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7 789
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 294 (67.96%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 495 (32.03%)
En iyi işlem:
46.49 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-87.60 EUR
Brüt kâr:
8 027.65 EUR (261 212 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 367.93 EUR (187 033 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (23.36 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
127.97 EUR (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
13.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
99.66%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.99
Alış işlemleri:
3 840 (49.30%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 949 (50.70%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.26
Beklenen getiri:
0.21 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.52 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.55 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-48.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-400.98 EUR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
0.11%
Yıllık tahmin:
1.38%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.38 EUR
Maksimum:
415.98 EUR (22.85%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
35.29% (185.82 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
17.36% (124.82 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1755
GBPUSD 1505
EURCHF 1033
USDCHF 488
AUDNZD 473
AUDCAD 410
EURAUD 330
USDCAD 322
EURNZD 321
EURCAD 225
EURGBP 222
NZDCAD 190
GBPCAD 151
GBPAUD 115
GBPCHF 106
CHFJPY 88
USDJPY 49
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 525
GBPUSD 1K
EURCHF -14
USDCHF 129
AUDNZD 198
AUDCAD -94
EURAUD -3
USDCAD 58
EURNZD 193
EURCAD 45
EURGBP -29
NZDCAD -33
GBPCAD 47
GBPAUD -22
GBPCHF -17
CHFJPY -43
USDJPY -81
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 17K
GBPUSD 17K
EURCHF 2.1K
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDNZD 9.2K
AUDCAD 1.8K
EURAUD 4.6K
USDCAD 5.5K
EURNZD 10K
EURCAD 1.7K
EURGBP 1.6K
NZDCAD 489
GBPCAD 2.8K
GBPAUD 1.7K
GBPCHF 225
CHFJPY 986
USDJPY -1K
AUDUSD 19
EURJPY 610
GBPJPY -117
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +46.49 EUR
En kötü işlem: -88 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.36 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -48.90 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-UK.com
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM2-Live
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 13
ForexTime-Pro
0.09 × 33
Osprey-Live
0.17 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.38 × 1274
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.41 × 22
Windsor-REAL
0.50 × 8
BDSSwissMarkets-Real01
0.54 × 26
ICMarkets-Live11
0.61 × 276
XMUK-Real 6
0.61 × 80
MTCOOK-Live
0.64 × 125
ICMarkets-Live24
0.64 × 383
BoldPrime2-Live
0.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
0.67 × 3
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.73 × 14316
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.81 × 960
ICMarkets-Live02
0.83 × 1337
ICMarkets-Live07
0.83 × 1495
ICMarkets-Live05
0.83 × 2935
ICMarkets-Live08
0.85 × 472
441 daha fazla...
This signal uses two automated mean reversion strategies, QuantFlow Scalper and NightWalkerEA.

Copying the signal might cause high slippage because of different spreads during swap time, so I don't recommend to copy it. It would be better rent or buy the EAs yourself. 

This signals runs with about 25% maximum drawdown risk according to the portfolio backtest.

The signal also uses the Breaking News Filter.


About the drawdown calculation:


The portfolio backtests I show are usually done with a fixed lot size of 0.1. This means that you have to look at the fixed drawdown, not the percentage one. For the combination of 0.01 NightWalker EA and 0.02 NY Close Scalper with all pairs, the drawdown was about $100, which you can use to scale to the desired risk level. For example, this signal uses 0.02 NW and 0.05 NYCS, so the maximum portfolio backtest drawdown would be about $250. 

Things to consider:

The maximum backtest drawdown happened in 2008 and never occurred again in later years. In 2008 the spreads were much larger than they are now and the tick data quality is also much worse for early years. So some developers argue against even using data before 2010/2011. However, since optimization usually leads to underestimation of the expected drawdown, I still prefer to use the 2008 drawdown as the best estimate. 2008 was also the year of a global financial crisis, which might be a risk factor to consider for the future.

Please also keep in mind that there is never any guarantee that the future drawdown will be less than the historical one.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
borisov201190
204
borisov201190 2019.02.18 14:33 
 

Unstable signal

