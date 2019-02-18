SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GerFX QuantFlow Scalper and NW EA
Exler Consulting GmbH

GerFX QuantFlow Scalper and NW EA

Exler Consulting GmbH
1 recensione
Affidabilità
431 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2017 339%
ICMarkets-Live10
1:50
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7 787
Profit Trade:
5 293 (67.97%)
Loss Trade:
2 494 (32.03%)
Best Trade:
46.49 EUR
Worst Trade:
-87.60 EUR
Profitto lordo:
8 027.23 EUR (261 137 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 367.75 EUR (187 012 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (23.36 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
127.97 EUR (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
13.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
99.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.99
Long Trade:
3 840 (49.31%)
Short Trade:
3 947 (50.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
0.21 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.52 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.55 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-48.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-400.98 EUR (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.04%
Previsione annuale:
0.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.38 EUR
Massimale:
415.98 EUR (22.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.29% (185.82 EUR)
Per equità:
17.36% (124.82 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1755
GBPUSD 1505
EURCHF 1033
USDCHF 488
AUDNZD 472
AUDCAD 409
EURAUD 330
USDCAD 322
EURNZD 321
EURCAD 225
EURGBP 222
NZDCAD 190
GBPCAD 151
GBPAUD 115
GBPCHF 106
CHFJPY 88
USDJPY 49
AUDUSD 2
EURJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 525
GBPUSD 1K
EURCHF -14
USDCHF 129
AUDNZD 199
AUDCAD -95
EURAUD -3
USDCAD 58
EURNZD 193
EURCAD 45
EURGBP -29
NZDCAD -33
GBPCAD 47
GBPAUD -22
GBPCHF -17
CHFJPY -43
USDJPY -81
AUDUSD 0
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 17K
GBPUSD 17K
EURCHF 2.1K
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDNZD 9.2K
AUDCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 4.6K
USDCAD 5.5K
EURNZD 10K
EURCAD 1.7K
EURGBP 1.6K
NZDCAD 489
GBPCAD 2.8K
GBPAUD 1.7K
GBPCHF 225
CHFJPY 986
USDJPY -1K
AUDUSD 19
EURJPY 610
GBPJPY -117
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +46.49 EUR
Worst Trade: -88 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.36 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -48.90 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-UK.com
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM2-Live
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 13
ForexTime-Pro
0.09 × 33
Osprey-Live
0.17 × 6
Tickmill-Live02
0.38 × 1274
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.41 × 22
Windsor-REAL
0.50 × 8
BDSSwissMarkets-Real01
0.54 × 26
ICMarkets-Live11
0.61 × 276
XMUK-Real 6
0.61 × 80
MTCOOK-Live
0.64 × 125
ICMarkets-Live24
0.64 × 383
BoldPrime2-Live
0.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-DEMO
0.67 × 3
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.73 × 14316
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live20
0.81 × 960
ICMarkets-Live02
0.83 × 1337
ICMarkets-Live07
0.83 × 1495
ICMarkets-Live05
0.83 × 2935
ICMarkets-Live08
0.85 × 472
441 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This signal uses two automated mean reversion strategies, QuantFlow Scalper and NightWalkerEA.

Copying the signal might cause high slippage because of different spreads during swap time, so I don't recommend to copy it. It would be better rent or buy the EAs yourself. 

This signals runs with about 25% maximum drawdown risk according to the portfolio backtest.

The signal also uses the Breaking News Filter.


About the drawdown calculation:


The portfolio backtests I show are usually done with a fixed lot size of 0.1. This means that you have to look at the fixed drawdown, not the percentage one. For the combination of 0.01 NightWalker EA and 0.02 NY Close Scalper with all pairs, the drawdown was about $100, which you can use to scale to the desired risk level. For example, this signal uses 0.02 NW and 0.05 NYCS, so the maximum portfolio backtest drawdown would be about $250. 

Things to consider:

The maximum backtest drawdown happened in 2008 and never occurred again in later years. In 2008 the spreads were much larger than they are now and the tick data quality is also much worse for early years. So some developers argue against even using data before 2010/2011. However, since optimization usually leads to underestimation of the expected drawdown, I still prefer to use the 2008 drawdown as the best estimate. 2008 was also the year of a global financial crisis, which might be a risk factor to consider for the future.

Please also keep in mind that there is never any guarantee that the future drawdown will be less than the historical one.


Valutazione media:
borisov201190
204
borisov201190 2019.02.18 14:33 
 

Unstable signal

2025.01.07 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 01:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 22:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 01:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.08.24 21:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.08.22 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.01.09 20:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.29 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.08.23 21:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.08.23 03:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.03.09 23:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.03.01 03:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.02.22 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.02.22 08:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.01.11 00:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2021.12.29 02:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.01.07 21:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.29 01:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.11.08 23:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.11.05 02:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper and NW EA
50USD al mese
339%
0
0
USD
343
EUR
431
100%
7 787
67%
13%
1.26
0.21
EUR
35%
1:50
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.