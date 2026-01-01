SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping
Alexis Charles Devos

IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping

Alexis Charles Devos
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
0.00 EUR
Brüt zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🧠 IRIS – Advanced Algorithmic Scalping Expert Advisor

IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.

Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.

🎯 Optimized Target Markets

IRIS is specifically calibrated for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements

  • US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses

  • BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances

These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.

⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation

IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.
It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.

🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic

The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:

  • Detect true impulse phases

  • Identify market manipulation zones

  • Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps

  • Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise

This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.

🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)

IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:

  • Higher timeframe → market structure & context

  • Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation

  • Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries

This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.

🎯 Trade Entry Logic

IRIS enters trades only when:

  • impulse is confirmed

  • multi-timeframe context is fully aligned

  • price is at the early or mid-stage of the move

The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.

🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety

Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.

🔒 Tight Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic profit protection

  • Rapid exposure reduction

  • Adaptation to market speed

⚖️ Automatic Break-Even

  • Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow

  • Immediate capital protection

🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal

  • Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses

  • Limits drawdown and preserves gains

🚫 No Dangerous Strategies

IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No averaging down

  • ❌ No revenge trading

👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.

Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.

📊 Proven Robustness

  • 2 years of active development

  • 5 years of historical backtesting

  • Optimization focused on stability, not curve-fitting

  • Resilient across changing volatility regimes

🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy

IRIS does not trade frequently.
It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.

IRIS does not fight the market.
It aligns with momentum — then exits quickly and efficiently.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.01 15:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
