시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping
Alexis Charles Devos

IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping

Alexis Charles Devos
0 리뷰
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -3%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
33
이익 거래:
23 (69.69%)
손실 거래:
10 (30.30%)
최고의 거래:
13.10 EUR
최악의 거래:
-13.10 EUR
총 수익:
64.12 EUR (28 765 pips)
총 손실:
-98.60 EUR (18 438 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (10.71 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
15.89 EUR (4)
샤프 비율:
-0.13
거래 활동:
0.27%
최대 입금량:
29.78%
최근 거래:
4 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
27
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
-0.82
롱(주식매수):
26 (78.79%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (21.21%)
수익 요인:
0.65
기대수익:
-1.04 EUR
평균 이익:
2.79 EUR
평균 손실:
-9.86 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-22.40 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-22.40 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
-3.45%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
37.24 EUR
최대한의:
42.23 EUR (4.20%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.20% (42.23 EUR)
자본금별:
1.08% (10.83 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 24
BTCUSD 9
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.r -59
BTCUSD 20
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.r -863
BTCUSD 11K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.10 EUR
최악의 거래: -13 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +10.71 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -22.40 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

🧠 IRIS – Advanced Algorithmic Scalping Expert Advisor

IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.

Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.

🎯 Optimized Target Markets

IRIS is specifically calibrated for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements

  • US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses

  • BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances

These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.

⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation

IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.
It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.

🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic

The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:

  • Detect true impulse phases

  • Identify market manipulation zones

  • Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps

  • Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise

This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.

🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)

IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:

  • Higher timeframe → market structure & context

  • Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation

  • Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries

This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.

🎯 Trade Entry Logic

IRIS enters trades only when:

  • impulse is confirmed

  • multi-timeframe context is fully aligned

  • price is at the early or mid-stage of the move

The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.

🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety

Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.

🔒 Tight Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic profit protection

  • Rapid exposure reduction

  • Adaptation to market speed

⚖️ Automatic Break-Even

  • Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow

  • Immediate capital protection

🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal

  • Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses

  • Limits drawdown and preserves gains

🚫 No Dangerous Strategies

IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No averaging down

  • ❌ No revenge trading

👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.

Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.

📊 Proven Robustness

  • 2 years of active development

  • 5 years of historical backtesting

  • Optimization focused on stability, not curve-fitting

  • Resilient across changing volatility regimes

🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy

IRIS does not trade frequently.
It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.

IRIS does not fight the market.
It aligns with momentum — then exits quickly and efficiently.


시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.