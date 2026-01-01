🧠 IRIS – Advanced Algorithmic Scalping Expert Advisor

IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.

Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.

🎯 Optimized Target Markets

IRIS is specifically calibrated for:

Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements

US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses

BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances

These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.

⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation

IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.

It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.

🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic

The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:

Detect true impulse phases

Identify market manipulation zones

Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps

Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise

This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.

🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)

IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:

Higher timeframe → market structure & context

Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation

Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries

This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.

🎯 Trade Entry Logic

IRIS enters trades only when:

impulse is confirmed

multi-timeframe context is fully aligned

price is at the early or mid-stage of the move

The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.

🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety

Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.

🔒 Tight Trailing Stop

Dynamic profit protection

Rapid exposure reduction

Adaptation to market speed

⚖️ Automatic Break-Even

Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow

Immediate capital protection

🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal

Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses

Limits drawdown and preserves gains

🚫 No Dangerous Strategies

IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:

❌ No Grid

❌ No Martingale

❌ No averaging down

❌ No revenge trading

👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.

Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.

📊 Proven Robustness

2 years of active development

5 years of historical backtesting

Optimization focused on stability , not curve-fitting

Resilient across changing volatility regimes

🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy

IRIS does not trade frequently.

It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.