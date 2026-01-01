- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
Нет данных
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.
Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.
🎯 Optimized Target Markets
IRIS is specifically calibrated for:
-
Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements
-
US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses
-
BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances
These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.
⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation
IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.
It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.
🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic
The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:
-
Detect true impulse phases
-
Identify market manipulation zones
-
Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps
-
Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise
This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.
🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)
IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:
-
Higher timeframe → market structure & context
-
Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation
-
Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries
This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.
🎯 Trade Entry Logic
IRIS enters trades only when:
-
impulse is confirmed
-
multi-timeframe context is fully aligned
-
price is at the early or mid-stage of the move
The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.
🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety
Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.
🔒 Tight Trailing Stop
-
Dynamic profit protection
-
Rapid exposure reduction
-
Adaptation to market speed
⚖️ Automatic Break-Even
-
Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow
-
Immediate capital protection
🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal
-
Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses
-
Limits drawdown and preserves gains
🚫 No Dangerous Strategies
IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:
-
❌ No Grid
-
❌ No Martingale
-
❌ No averaging down
-
❌ No revenge trading
👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.
Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.
📊 Proven Robustness
-
2 years of active development
-
5 years of historical backtesting
-
Optimization focused on stability, not curve-fitting
-
Resilient across changing volatility regimes
🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy
IRIS does not trade frequently.
It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.
IRIS does not fight the market.
It aligns with momentum — then exits quickly and efficiently.