IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping
Alexis Charles Devos

IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping

Alexis Charles Devos
0 отзывов
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
0
Прибыльных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
0.00 EUR
Худший трейд:
0.00 EUR
Общая прибыль:
0.00 EUR
Общий убыток:
0.00 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
0.00 EUR (0)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
0.00 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.00 EUR
Средний убыток:
0.00 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 EUR (0)
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Распределение

  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.00 EUR
Худший трейд: -0 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 0
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +0.00 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

🧠 IRIS – Advanced Algorithmic Scalping Expert Advisor

IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.

Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.

🎯 Optimized Target Markets

IRIS is specifically calibrated for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements

  • US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses

  • BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances

These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.

⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation

IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.
It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.

🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic

The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:

  • Detect true impulse phases

  • Identify market manipulation zones

  • Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps

  • Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise

This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.

🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)

IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:

  • Higher timeframe → market structure & context

  • Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation

  • Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries

This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.

🎯 Trade Entry Logic

IRIS enters trades only when:

  • impulse is confirmed

  • multi-timeframe context is fully aligned

  • price is at the early or mid-stage of the move

The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.

🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety

Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.

🔒 Tight Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic profit protection

  • Rapid exposure reduction

  • Adaptation to market speed

⚖️ Automatic Break-Even

  • Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow

  • Immediate capital protection

🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal

  • Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses

  • Limits drawdown and preserves gains

🚫 No Dangerous Strategies

IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No averaging down

  • ❌ No revenge trading

👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.

Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.

📊 Proven Robustness

  • 2 years of active development

  • 5 years of historical backtesting

  • Optimization focused on stability, not curve-fitting

  • Resilient across changing volatility regimes

🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy

IRIS does not trade frequently.
It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.

IRIS does not fight the market.
It aligns with momentum — then exits quickly and efficiently.


2026.01.01 15:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
