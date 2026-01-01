SignauxSections
Alexis Charles Devos

IRIS Gold and BTC Scalping

Alexis Charles Devos
0 avis
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
0
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 EUR
Pire transaction:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 EUR
Perte brute:
0.00 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 EUR (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.00 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 EUR
Perte moyenne:
0.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Pas de données

  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 EUR
Pire transaction: -0 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🧠 IRIS – Advanced Algorithmic Scalping Expert Advisor

IRIS is a high-precision algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor, designed to exploit real market impulse phases while actively protecting capital against market manipulation and algorithmic noise.

Developed over 2 years of continuous research and development, IRIS is built on extensive backtesting covering 5 full years of historical data, ensuring robustness across multiple market regimes including high volatility, low volatility, and macro-driven environments.

🎯 Optimized Target Markets

IRIS is specifically calibrated for:

  • Gold (XAUUSD) – institutional impulses and post-liquidity-grab movements

  • US500 (S&P 500) – intraday algorithmic micro-impulses

  • BTCUSD – explosive momentum and liquidity imbalances

These markets offer clean, fast, and repeatable impulsive movements, ideal for controlled scalping.

⚡ Core Strategy: Impulse Phase Exploitation

IRIS does not trade ranges and does not predict the market.
It operates exclusively during confirmed expansion phases, when price reveals a clear directional intent.

🔍 Custom Indicator & Advanced Detection Logic

The strategy is based on a proprietary custom-built indicator, specifically designed to:

  • Detect true impulse phases

  • Identify market manipulation zones

  • Filter false breakouts and liquidity traps

  • Distinguish institutional momentum from retail noise

This indicator acts as an algorithmic radar, allowing IRIS to synchronize with genuine market intent.

🧭 Multi-Timeframe Strategy (MTF)

IRIS applies a multi-timeframe approach:

  • Higher timeframe → market structure & context

  • Intermediate timeframe → impulse validation

  • Execution timeframe → precise and surgical entries

This structure significantly improves signal reliability and reduces false trades.

🎯 Trade Entry Logic

IRIS enters trades only when:

  • impulse is confirmed

  • multi-timeframe context is fully aligned

  • price is at the early or mid-stage of the move

The objective is to capture clean, short, high-probability extensions, not exhausted moves.

🛡️ Risk Management & Maximum Safety

Capital protection is a core pillar of IRIS.

🔒 Tight Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic profit protection

  • Rapid exposure reduction

  • Adaptation to market speed

⚖️ Automatic Break-Even

  • Positions move to risk-free as soon as conditions allow

  • Immediate capital protection

🔄 Exit on Opposite Signal

  • Trades are instantly closed if impulse weakens or reverses

  • Limits drawdown and preserves gains

🚫 No Dangerous Strategies

IRIS follows strict professional risk standards:

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No averaging down

  • ❌ No revenge trading

👉 No high-risk or destructive strategies are used.

Each trade is independent, controlled, and fully risk-managed.

📊 Proven Robustness

  • 2 years of active development

  • 5 years of historical backtesting

  • Optimization focused on stability, not curve-fitting

  • Resilient across changing volatility regimes

🚀 IRIS Trading Philosophy

IRIS does not trade frequently.
It waits for the exact moment when the market reveals its intent.

IRIS does not fight the market.
It aligns with momentum — then exits quickly and efficiently.


Aucun avis
2026.01.01 15:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 15:35
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
