|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|49
|USDCAD
|28
|USDCHF
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSD
|157
|EURUSD
|200
|USDCAD
|82
|USDCHF
|18
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|10K
|USDCAD
|5.8K
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.10 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 115
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.72 × 518
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.76 × 184
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.81 × 487
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.21 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.28 × 243
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.40 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.76 × 37
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|2.50 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.62 × 121
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|2.73 × 106
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT4------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal