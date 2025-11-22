SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Pok4
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Pok4

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 avis
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
133
Bénéfice trades:
103 (77.44%)
Perte trades:
30 (22.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
71.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
572.67 USD (36 926 pips)
Perte brute:
-115.49 USD (7 897 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (41.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
82.93 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.42
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.42%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.50
Longs trades:
67 (50.38%)
Courts trades:
66 (49.62%)
Facteur de profit:
4.96
Rendement attendu:
3.44 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.56 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.85 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-43.55 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.55 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.55 USD (1.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.11% (49.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 50
EURUSD 49
USDCAD 28
USDCHF 6
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 157
EURUSD 200
USDCAD 82
USDCHF 18
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 12K
EURUSD 10K
USDCAD 5.8K
USDCHF 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +71.00 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.55 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 115
ICMarkets-Live22
0.30 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.72 × 518
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.76 × 184
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.81 × 487
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.21 × 125
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.28 × 243
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.40 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.76 × 37
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
2.50 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.62 × 121
RoboForex-ECN-2
2.73 × 106
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500

PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

MY BASE CURRENCY IS USD

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT4

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Aucun avis
2025.11.22 05:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
