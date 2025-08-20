SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Gangan
Adeleye A Onibokun

Gangan

Adeleye A Onibokun
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
30 hafta
2 / 152 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 65%
IG-LIVE
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
962
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
741 (77.02%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
221 (22.97%)
En iyi işlem:
144.82 USD
En kötü işlem:
-49.05 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 238.21 USD (127 805 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 612.30 USD (74 995 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (59.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
212.54 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
28.90%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
14.63
Alış işlemleri:
458 (47.61%)
Satış işlemleri:
504 (52.39%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.63
Beklenen getiri:
2.73 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-179.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-179.53 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
4.75%
Yıllık tahmin:
61.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
66.93 USD
Maksimum:
179.53 USD (57.43%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.25% (179.53 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.78% (1 294.75 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD.FX 279
CHFJPY.FX 258
NZDCAD.FX 167
EURCAD.FX 162
EURGBP.FX 68
AUDUSD.FX 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD.FX 544
CHFJPY.FX 747
NZDCAD.FX 371
EURCAD.FX 491
EURGBP.FX 364
AUDUSD.FX 108
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD.FX 13K
CHFJPY.FX 22K
NZDCAD.FX 6.3K
EURCAD.FX 5.8K
EURGBP.FX 4.1K
AUDUSD.FX 2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +144.82 USD
En kötü işlem: -49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +59.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -179.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IG-LIVE" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

**Disclosure: Trading forex involves the risk of loss. Please consider carefully if forex is appropriate to your financial situation. Only risk capital should be used when trading and Investors can lose more than their initial investment.

Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.

You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.

You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.**

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A mix of Algo and manual trading and the goal is to make about 8 - 10% profit monthly and double the account in less than a year compounding.

It is not unusual to see a drawdown up to 10-15% once in a while, this will happen when a few trades are in recovery.

This account is suitable for US brokers and follows the FIFO rules, use a VPS so you don't miss out on any trade to get a similar result.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gangan
Ayda 30 USD
65%
2
152
USD
11K
USD
30
100%
962
77%
100%
2.62
2.73
USD
12%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.