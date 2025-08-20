- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.FX
|279
|CHFJPY.FX
|258
|NZDCAD.FX
|167
|EURCAD.FX
|162
|EURGBP.FX
|68
|AUDUSD.FX
|28
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD.FX
|544
|CHFJPY.FX
|747
|NZDCAD.FX
|371
|EURCAD.FX
|491
|EURGBP.FX
|364
|AUDUSD.FX
|108
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD.FX
|13K
|CHFJPY.FX
|22K
|NZDCAD.FX
|6.3K
|EURCAD.FX
|5.8K
|EURGBP.FX
|4.1K
|AUDUSD.FX
|2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IG-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
**Disclosure: Trading forex involves the risk of loss. Please consider carefully if forex is appropriate to your financial situation. Only risk capital should be used when trading and Investors can lose more than their initial investment.
Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.
You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.
You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.**
A mix of Algo and manual trading and the goal is to make about 8 - 10% profit monthly and double the account in less than a year compounding.
It is not unusual to see a drawdown up to 10-15% once in a while, this will happen when a few trades are in recovery.
This account is suitable for US brokers and follows the FIFO rules, use a VPS so you don't miss out on any trade to get a similar result.
