SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Gangan
Adeleye A Onibokun

Gangan

Adeleye A Onibokun
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
30 settimane
2 / 154 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 65%
IG-LIVE
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
962
Profit Trade:
741 (77.02%)
Loss Trade:
221 (22.97%)
Best Trade:
144.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-49.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 238.21 USD (127 805 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 612.30 USD (74 995 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (59.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
212.54 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.90%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
14.63
Long Trade:
458 (47.61%)
Short Trade:
504 (52.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.63
Profitto previsto:
2.73 USD
Profitto medio:
5.72 USD
Perdita media:
-7.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-179.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-179.53 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
5.03%
Previsione annuale:
61.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
66.93 USD
Massimale:
179.53 USD (57.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.25% (179.53 USD)
Per equità:
11.78% (1 294.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.FX 279
CHFJPY.FX 258
NZDCAD.FX 167
EURCAD.FX 162
EURGBP.FX 68
AUDUSD.FX 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.FX 544
CHFJPY.FX 747
NZDCAD.FX 371
EURCAD.FX 491
EURGBP.FX 364
AUDUSD.FX 108
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.FX 13K
CHFJPY.FX 22K
NZDCAD.FX 6.3K
EURCAD.FX 5.8K
EURGBP.FX 4.1K
AUDUSD.FX 2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +144.82 USD
Worst Trade: -49 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +59.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -179.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IG-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

**Disclosure: Trading forex involves the risk of loss. Please consider carefully if forex is appropriate to your financial situation. Only risk capital should be used when trading and Investors can lose more than their initial investment.

Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.

You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.

You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.**

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A mix of Algo and manual trading and the goal is to make about 8 - 10% profit monthly and double the account in less than a year compounding.

It is not unusual to see a drawdown up to 10-15% once in a while, this will happen when a few trades are in recovery.

This account is suitable for US brokers and follows the FIFO rules, use a VPS so you don't miss out on any trade to get a similar result.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gangan
30USD al mese
65%
2
154
USD
11K
USD
30
100%
962
77%
100%
2.62
2.73
USD
12%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.