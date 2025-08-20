SignauxSections
Adeleye A Onibokun

Gangan

Adeleye A Onibokun
0 avis
Fiabilité
30 semaines
2 / 144 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 65%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
957
Bénéfice trades:
737 (77.01%)
Perte trades:
220 (22.99%)
Meilleure transaction:
144.82 USD
Pire transaction:
-49.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 214.04 USD (127 284 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 606.68 USD (74 856 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (59.02 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
212.54 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.90%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
14.52
Longs trades:
457 (47.75%)
Courts trades:
500 (52.25%)
Facteur de profit:
2.62
Rendement attendu:
2.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-179.53 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-179.53 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.89%
Prévision annuelle:
60.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
66.93 USD
Maximal:
179.53 USD (57.43%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.25% (179.53 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.78% (1 294.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD.FX 278
CHFJPY.FX 258
NZDCAD.FX 167
EURCAD.FX 160
EURGBP.FX 66
AUDUSD.FX 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.FX 542
CHFJPY.FX 747
NZDCAD.FX 371
EURCAD.FX 487
EURGBP.FX 352
AUDUSD.FX 108
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.FX 13K
CHFJPY.FX 22K
NZDCAD.FX 6.3K
EURCAD.FX 5.6K
EURGBP.FX 4K
AUDUSD.FX 2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +144.82 USD
Pire transaction: -49 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +59.02 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -179.53 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

**Disclosure: Trading forex involves the risk of loss. Please consider carefully if forex is appropriate to your financial situation. Only risk capital should be used when trading and Investors can lose more than their initial investment.

Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.

You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.

You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.**

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A mix of Algo and manual trading and the goal is to make about 8 - 10% profit monthly and double the account in less than a year compounding.

It is not unusual to see a drawdown up to 10-15% once in a while, this will happen when a few trades are in recovery.

This account is suitable for US brokers and follows the FIFO rules, use a VPS so you don't miss out on any trade to get a similar result.


Aucun avis
2025.09.09 00:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
