Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
195
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
143 (73.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
52 (26.67%)
En iyi işlem:
87.84 CHF
En kötü işlem:
-26.73 CHF
Brüt kâr:
376.24 CHF (25 129 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-261.05 CHF (28 147 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (22.33 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
104.21 CHF (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.77%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
31
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.57
Alış işlemleri:
122 (62.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
73 (37.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.44
Beklenen getiri:
0.59 CHF
Ortalama kâr:
2.63 CHF
Ortalama zarar:
-5.02 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-7.93 CHF)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-66.82 CHF (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.87%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8.81 CHF
Maksimum:
73.56 CHF (4.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.19% (73.56 CHF)
Varlığa göre:
17.75% (373.68 CHF)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD 55
AUDCAD 37
USDCAD 15
NZDCAD 13
AUDNZD 10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 39
GBPUSD 16
AUDCAD 33
USDCAD 18
NZDCAD 8
AUDNZD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 3.3K
GBPUSD -7.9K
AUDCAD -2.7K
USDCAD 2.7K
NZDCAD 883
AUDNZD 764
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +87.84 CHF
En kötü işlem: -27 CHF
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +22.33 CHF
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -7.93 CHF

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.53 × 127
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.67 × 42
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.88 × 24
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2162
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ICMarkets-Live02
1.55 × 33
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
180 daha fazla...
This is the second fund within our dual algorithmic investment strategy, designed to trade with automated systems completely independent of Fund 1.

While the first fund focuses on specific market structures and behavior patterns, Fund 2 uses a different set of algorithms, alternative mathematical models, and specialized bots for other windows of opportunity. This differentiation allows us to approach the market from complementary angles and reduce overall investment risk.

Both funds share the same philosophy: eliminating human bias, leveraging the processing speed of neural systems, and executing trades with mathematical precision in real time.

The recommendation is to distribute capital evenly between both funds, thus enhancing diversification and portfolio robustness in the face of market volatility.

Our goal: to build a robust and efficient system, where each fund balances the others to generate consistent returns over time.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318723

İnceleme yok
2025.08.20 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 10:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 20:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2
Ayda 30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
CHF
9
98%
195
73%
91%
1.44
0.59
CHF
18%
1:200
Kopyala

