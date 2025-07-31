- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|65
|GBPUSD
|55
|AUDCAD
|37
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|10
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|39
|GBPUSD
|16
|AUDCAD
|33
|USDCAD
|18
|NZDCAD
|8
|AUDNZD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-7.9K
|AUDCAD
|-2.7K
|USDCAD
|2.7K
|NZDCAD
|883
|AUDNZD
|764
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.53 × 127
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.67 × 42
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.82 × 39
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.88 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.10 × 2162
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.37 × 65
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.55 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
This is the second fund within our dual algorithmic investment strategy, designed to trade with automated systems completely independent of Fund 1.
While the first fund focuses on specific market structures and behavior patterns, Fund 2 uses a different set of algorithms, alternative mathematical models, and specialized bots for other windows of opportunity. This differentiation allows us to approach the market from complementary angles and reduce overall investment risk.
Both funds share the same philosophy: eliminating human bias, leveraging the processing speed of neural systems, and executing trades with mathematical precision in real time.
The recommendation is to distribute capital evenly between both funds, thus enhancing diversification and portfolio robustness in the face of market volatility.
Our goal: to build a robust and efficient system, where each fund balances the others to generate consistent returns over time.
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318723
USD
CHF
CHF