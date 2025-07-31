SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
195
Profit Trade:
143 (73.33%)
Loss Trade:
52 (26.67%)
Best Trade:
87.84 CHF
Worst Trade:
-26.73 CHF
Profitto lordo:
376.24 CHF (25 129 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-261.05 CHF (28 147 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (22.33 CHF)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
104.21 CHF (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
91.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.77%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.57
Long Trade:
122 (62.56%)
Short Trade:
73 (37.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.44
Profitto previsto:
0.59 CHF
Profitto medio:
2.63 CHF
Perdita media:
-5.02 CHF
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-7.93 CHF)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-66.82 CHF (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.87%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.81 CHF
Massimale:
73.56 CHF (4.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.19% (73.56 CHF)
Per equità:
17.75% (373.68 CHF)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD 55
AUDCAD 37
USDCAD 15
NZDCAD 13
AUDNZD 10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 39
GBPUSD 16
AUDCAD 33
USDCAD 18
NZDCAD 8
AUDNZD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 3.3K
GBPUSD -7.9K
AUDCAD -2.7K
USDCAD 2.7K
NZDCAD 883
AUDNZD 764
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +87.84 CHF
Worst Trade: -27 CHF
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.33 CHF
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7.93 CHF

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.53 × 127
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.67 × 42
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.88 × 24
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2162
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ICMarkets-Live02
1.55 × 33
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
180 più
This is the second fund within our dual algorithmic investment strategy, designed to trade with automated systems completely independent of Fund 1.

While the first fund focuses on specific market structures and behavior patterns, Fund 2 uses a different set of algorithms, alternative mathematical models, and specialized bots for other windows of opportunity. This differentiation allows us to approach the market from complementary angles and reduce overall investment risk.

Both funds share the same philosophy: eliminating human bias, leveraging the processing speed of neural systems, and executing trades with mathematical precision in real time.

The recommendation is to distribute capital evenly between both funds, thus enhancing diversification and portfolio robustness in the face of market volatility.

Our goal: to build a robust and efficient system, where each fund balances the others to generate consistent returns over time.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318723

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.20 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 10:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 20:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
