Franco Ezequiel Ceballos

NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2

Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
195
Bénéfice trades:
143 (73.33%)
Perte trades:
52 (26.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
87.84 CHF
Pire transaction:
-26.73 CHF
Bénéfice brut:
376.24 CHF (25 129 pips)
Perte brute:
-261.05 CHF (28 147 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (22.33 CHF)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
104.21 CHF (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
91.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.77%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.57
Longs trades:
122 (62.56%)
Courts trades:
73 (37.44%)
Facteur de profit:
1.44
Rendement attendu:
0.59 CHF
Bénéfice moyen:
2.63 CHF
Perte moyenne:
-5.02 CHF
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-7.93 CHF)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-66.82 CHF (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.87%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.81 CHF
Maximal:
73.56 CHF (4.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.19% (73.56 CHF)
Par fonds propres:
17.75% (373.68 CHF)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 65
GBPUSD 55
AUDCAD 37
USDCAD 15
NZDCAD 13
AUDNZD 10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 39
GBPUSD 16
AUDCAD 33
USDCAD 18
NZDCAD 8
AUDNZD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.3K
GBPUSD -7.9K
AUDCAD -2.7K
USDCAD 2.7K
NZDCAD 883
AUDNZD 764
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +87.84 CHF
Pire transaction: -27 CHF
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.33 CHF
Perte consécutive maximale: -7.93 CHF

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.53 × 127
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.67 × 42
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.82 × 39
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.88 × 24
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2162
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.37 × 65
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
ICMarkets-Live02
1.55 × 33
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
180 plus...
This is the second fund within our dual algorithmic investment strategy, designed to trade with automated systems completely independent of Fund 1.

While the first fund focuses on specific market structures and behavior patterns, Fund 2 uses a different set of algorithms, alternative mathematical models, and specialized bots for other windows of opportunity. This differentiation allows us to approach the market from complementary angles and reduce overall investment risk.

Both funds share the same philosophy: eliminating human bias, leveraging the processing speed of neural systems, and executing trades with mathematical precision in real time.

The recommendation is to distribute capital evenly between both funds, thus enhancing diversification and portfolio robustness in the face of market volatility.

Our goal: to build a robust and efficient system, where each fund balances the others to generate consistent returns over time.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2318723

Aucun avis
2025.08.20 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 12:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 10:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 20:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 20:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
NEUROQUANT CAPITAL 2
30 USD par mois
6%
0
0
USD
2.1K
CHF
9
98%
195
73%
91%
1.44
0.59
CHF
18%
1:200
Copier

