Rodrigo Arana Garcia

XPulse EA 2

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
84
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
76 (90.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (9.52%)
En iyi işlem:
1 185.70 USD
En kötü işlem:
-817.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 510.33 USD (6 935 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 808.03 USD (3 787 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (1 679.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 679.62 USD (27)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
66.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.23
Alış işlemleri:
49 (58.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
35 (41.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.97
Beklenen getiri:
44.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
98.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-476.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-817.92 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-817.92 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
8.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
98.82%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
399.57 USD
Maksimum:
876.05 USD (4.65%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.88% (817.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.67% (2 106.59 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 185.70 USD
En kötü işlem: -818 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 27
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 679.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -817.92 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.02 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 12:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 09:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 09:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 09:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
