Rodrigo Arana Garcia

XPulse EA 2

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 23%
BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
84
Bénéfice trades:
76 (90.47%)
Perte trades:
8 (9.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 185.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-817.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 510.33 USD (6 935 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 808.03 USD (3 787 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
27 (1 679.62 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 679.62 USD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
66.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.49%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.23
Longs trades:
49 (58.33%)
Courts trades:
35 (41.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.97
Rendement attendu:
44.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
98.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-476.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-817.92 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-817.92 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
399.57 USD
Maximal:
876.05 USD (4.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.88% (817.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.67% (2 106.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 185.70 USD
Pire transaction: -818 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 27
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 679.62 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -817.92 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



Aucun avis
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.02 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 12:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 09:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 09:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 09:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
