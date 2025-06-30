Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA





See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber



Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.





Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)





Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.





Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.







