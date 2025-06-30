SegnaliSezioni
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

XPulse EA 2

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 23%
BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER
1:200
Trade: 84
84
Profit Trade:
76 (90.47%)
Loss Trade:
8 (9.52%)
Best Trade:
1 185.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-817.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 510.33 USD (6 935 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 808.03 USD (3 787 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (1 679.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 679.62 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe: 0.18
0.18
Attività di trading: 66.54%
66.54%
Massimo carico di deposito: 18.49%
18.49%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana: 12
12
Tempo di attesa medio: 1 giorno
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero: 4.23
4.23
Long Trade:
49 (58.33%)
Short Trade:
35 (41.67%)
Fattore di profitto: 1.97
1.97
Profitto previsto:
44.08 USD
Profitto medio:
98.82 USD
Perdita media:
-476.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-817.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-817.92 USD (1)
Crescita mensile: 8.72%
8.72%
Previsione annuale: 105.75%
105.75%
Algo trading: 100%
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
399.57 USD
Massimale:
876.05 USD (4.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.88% (817.92 USD)
Per equità:
12.67% (2 106.59 USD)

Best Trade: +1 185.70 USD
Worst Trade: -818 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 679.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -817.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlazeMarkets-REAL SERVER" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: XPulse EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 500 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.02 07:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 12:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 8 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 09:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 09:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 09:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XPulse EA 2
30USD al mese
23%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
14
100%
84
90%
67%
1.97
44.08
USD
13%
1:200
