|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|NAS100
|113
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|NAS100
|176K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GlobalPrime-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Gentleman is a fully automated trading solution grounded in Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity zones, market structure, and order flow dynamics. With its refined strategy, Gentleman aims to execute precise entries and exits while maintaining minimal market exposure for optimal risk management. The system is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).
Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or no-stop-loss trading, Gentleman takes a disciplined and conservative approach. Every single trade is protected with a clearly defined stop-loss and take-profit, helping to preserve capital and lock in profits. This is a strategy built for long-term sustainability, not overnight luck.
Key Details:
- Trading Instrument: NASDAQ Index (Your broker may list it as USTEC, NAS100, or US100).
- Minimum Capital Required:
- $250 if your broker allows trading from 0.1 lots.
- $2,500 if the minimum allowed lot size is 1.0. (Check this in your MT4 under the Symbol Specification tab.)
- Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw Spread. The signal currently runs on Global Prime (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account
- Leverage: 1:500
Performance Expectations:
The system has been rigorously back-tested across multiple years under various market conditions and further forward-tested in real-time demo trading from June 2024 to June 2025.
Overview of Demo Forward Test Results
Starting Capital: $2000
Min Allowed Lot Size: 1 lot
Gain (Annual): 318%
Gain (Aver. Monthly): 12.43%
Drawdown: 49%
Profit Factor: 1.63
Win Rate: 71%
Total Trades: 411
Trade Duration: Aver. 5 hours, Max 3 days
The detailed verified Forward Test results are available on my website (see profile).
Since July 2025, the system runs on real trading account.
Tips:
Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
