Gentleman is a fully automated trading solution grounded in Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity zones, market structure, and order flow dynamics. With its refined strategy, Gentleman aims to execute precise entries and exits while maintaining minimal market exposure for optimal risk management. The system is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or no-stop-loss trading, Gentleman takes a disciplined and conservative approach. Every single trade is protected with a clearly defined stop-loss and take-profit, helping to preserve capital and lock in profits. This is a strategy built for long-term sustainability, not overnight luck.

Key Details:

Trading Instrument: NASDAQ Index (Your broker may list it as USTEC, NAS100, or US100).

NASDAQ Index (Your broker may list it as USTEC, NAS100, or US100). Minimum Capital Required:

$250 if your broker allows trading from 0.1 lots.



$2,500 if the minimum allowed lot size is 1.0. (Check this in your MT4 under the Symbol Specification tab.)

Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw Spread. The signal currently runs on Global Prime (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account

Standard or Raw Spread. The signal currently runs on Global Prime (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:

The system has been rigorously back-tested across multiple years under various market conditions and further forward-tested in real-time demo trading from June 2024 to June 2025.

Overview of Demo Forward Test Results

Starting Capital: $2000 Min Allowed Lot Size: 1 lot Gain (Annual): 318% Gain (Aver. Monthly): 12.43% Drawdown: 49% Profit Factor: 1.63 Win Rate: 71% Total Trades: 411 Trade Duration: Aver. 5 hours, Max 3 days

The detailed verified Forward Test results are available on my website (see profile).

Since July 2025, the system runs on real trading account.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773