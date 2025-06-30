SignauxSections
Devid Kalteis

Gentleman

Devid Kalteis
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 35%
GlobalPrime-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
101
Bénéfice trades:
72 (71.28%)
Perte trades:
29 (28.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.61 USD
Pire transaction:
-19.69 USD
Bénéfice brut:
264.16 USD (262 489 pips)
Perte brute:
-176.15 USD (114 315 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (69.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
69.59 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
14.85%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.33%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.29
Longs trades:
36 (35.64%)
Courts trades:
65 (64.36%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
0.87 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-40.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-40.93 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.78 USD
Maximal:
68.36 USD (17.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.79% (68.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
19.57% (66.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NAS100 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 88
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 149K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.61 USD
Pire transaction: -20 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +69.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GlobalPrime-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
29.65 × 3946
Gentleman is a fully automated trading solution grounded in Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity zones, market structure, and order flow dynamics. With its refined strategy, Gentleman aims to execute precise entries and exits while maintaining minimal market exposure for optimal risk management. The system is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or no-stop-loss trading, Gentleman takes a disciplined and conservative approach. Every single trade is protected with a clearly defined stop-loss and take-profit, helping to preserve capital and lock in profits. This is a strategy built for long-term sustainability, not overnight luck.

Key Details:

  • Trading Instrument: NASDAQ Index (Your broker may list it as USTEC, NAS100, or US100).
  • Minimum Capital Required:
    • $250 if your broker allows trading from 0.1 lots.
    • $2,500 if the minimum allowed lot size is 1.0. (Check this in your MT4 under the Symbol Specification tab.)
  • Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw Spread. The signal currently runs on Global Prime (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account
  • Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:
The system has been rigorously back-tested across multiple years under various market conditions and further forward-tested in real-time demo trading from June 2024 to June 2025.

Overview of Demo Forward Test Results

Starting Capital: $2000

Min Allowed Lot Size: 1 lot

Gain (Annual): 318%

Gain (Aver. Monthly): 12.43%

Drawdown: 49%

Profit Factor: 1.63

Win Rate: 71%

Total Trades: 411

Trade Duration: Aver. 5 hours, Max 3 days

The detailed verified Forward Test results are available on my website (see profile).

Since July 2025, the system runs on real trading account.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Aucun avis
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 18:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 22:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 18:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.09 17:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.09 16:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.30 07:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 07:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 07:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
