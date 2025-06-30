SegnaliSezioni
Devid Kalteis

Gentleman

Devid Kalteis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 45%
GlobalPrime-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
104
Profit Trade:
75 (72.11%)
Loss Trade:
29 (27.88%)
Best Trade:
14.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
289.52 USD (289 213 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-176.15 USD (114 315 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (69.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
69.59 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
14.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
36.33%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.66
Long Trade:
39 (37.50%)
Short Trade:
65 (62.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.64
Profitto previsto:
1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3.86 USD
Perdita media:
-6.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-40.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.93 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
2.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.78 USD
Massimale:
68.36 USD (17.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.79% (68.36 USD)
Per equità:
19.57% (66.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 113
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 176K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.61 USD
Worst Trade: -20 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +69.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GlobalPrime-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
29.65 × 3946
Gentleman is a fully automated trading solution grounded in Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing liquidity zones, market structure, and order flow dynamics. With its refined strategy, Gentleman aims to execute precise entries and exits while maintaining minimal market exposure for optimal risk management. The system is powered by Niredo iTrade Bot (available for free), a no-code tool for building, testing, and automating trading strategies. Learn more details on my website (see profile).

Unlike many automated systems that rely on risky strategies such as Martingale, grid, or no-stop-loss trading, Gentleman takes a disciplined and conservative approach. Every single trade is protected with a clearly defined stop-loss and take-profit, helping to preserve capital and lock in profits. This is a strategy built for long-term sustainability, not overnight luck.

Key Details:

  • Trading Instrument: NASDAQ Index (Your broker may list it as USTEC, NAS100, or US100).
  • Minimum Capital Required:
    • $250 if your broker allows trading from 0.1 lots.
    • $2,500 if the minimum allowed lot size is 1.0. (Check this in your MT4 under the Symbol Specification tab.)
  • Broker Account Type Needed: Standard or Raw Spread. The signal currently runs on Global Prime (Standard account). For other brokers, choose low spread account
  • Leverage: 1:500

Performance Expectations:
The system has been rigorously back-tested across multiple years under various market conditions and further forward-tested in real-time demo trading from June 2024 to June 2025.

Overview of Demo Forward Test Results

Starting Capital: $2000

Min Allowed Lot Size: 1 lot

Gain (Annual): 318%

Gain (Aver. Monthly): 12.43%

Drawdown: 49%

Profit Factor: 1.63

Win Rate: 71%

Total Trades: 411

Trade Duration: Aver. 5 hours, Max 3 days

The detailed verified Forward Test results are available on my website (see profile).

Since July 2025, the system runs on real trading account.

========================

Tips:

Signals Service Rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 18:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.29 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 15:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 22:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.09 18:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.09 17:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.09 16:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 15:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.01 15:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.30 07:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 07:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 07:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
