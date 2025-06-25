🟡 Gold AI Strategy — Automated XAU/USD Signal Optimized Over 20 Years





This signal is powered by a fully automated strategy based on artificial intelligence, developed and optimized over the last 20 years of real historical data exclusively on XAU/USD (gold).





The system handles both entry and exit of trades automatically, eliminating human error and emotional interference — especially during critical market moments. It dynamically evaluates market conditions, minimizes spread and commission impact, and adjusts position sizing based on real-time account balance, ensuring smart risk and capital management.

---





🔍 Key Features:





✔ 100% automated entries and exits — no manual intervention





✔ 20 years of historical optimization on gold (2005–2025)





✔ Adaptive risk and capital management





✔ Responsive to current spread and broker commissions





✔ Smart position sizing based on equity





✔ No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage — pure logic and control





---





📈 Long-Term Vision





This signal is not designed for short-term profits or quick wins. It’s tailored for long-term investors who value consistency and strategic positioning.

Gold tends to move in strong, impulsive waves a few times per year — the strategy is designed to capture those big opportunities, not noise.





> 🚫 Do not judge this signal by 1–3 month performance.

✅ Minimum recommended time: 1 year or more to fully benefit from its long-term edge.

---





🌟 Additional Notes:





📊 Transparent and real-time performance available directly through MQL5.





🔄 Tested across different market conditions — including volatility spikes, trending and ranging phases.





🧠 Created by a trader with over 10 years of professional experience, using this system on live accounts.





💼 Let the gold market work for you — this strategy is built to reduce emotional stress, save time, and focus on results.



