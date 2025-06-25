- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
80
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
44 (55.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
36 (45.00%)
En iyi işlem:
75.44 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-71.60 EUR
Brüt kâr:
962.56 EUR (50 519 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-711.56 EUR (49 125 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (103.72 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
116.29 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
29.15%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
105.72%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.38
Alış işlemleri:
78 (97.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (2.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.35
Beklenen getiri:
3.14 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
21.88 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-19.77 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-95.70 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-95.70 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
38.65%
Yıllık tahmin:
468.93%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
51.56 EUR
Maksimum:
181.82 EUR (24.66%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
24.66% (181.82 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
17.32% (121.05 EUR)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|USTEC
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|280
|USTEC
|-20
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USTEC
|-13K
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|-20
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +75.44 EUR
En kötü işlem: -72 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +103.72 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -95.70 EUR
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillEU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Alvexo1-Primary Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.50 × 8
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|2.20 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|2.59 × 39
|
Varchev-Real
|2.80 × 10
|
Axi-US12-Live
|3.08 × 13
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.35 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 46
|3.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.08 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.14 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live05
|4.83 × 18
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|4.86 × 57
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|4.89 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.54 × 24
|
Axi-US09-Live
|6.67 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1
|7.46 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|8.14 × 199
🟡 Gold AI Strategy — Automated XAU/USD Signal Optimized Over 20 Years
This signal is powered by a fully automated strategy based on artificial intelligence, developed and optimized over the last 20 years of real historical data exclusively on XAU/USD (gold).
The system handles both entry and exit of trades automatically, eliminating human error and emotional interference — especially during critical market moments. It dynamically evaluates market conditions, minimizes spread and commission impact, and adjusts position sizing based on real-time account balance, ensuring smart risk and capital management.
---
🔍 Key Features:
✔ 100% automated entries and exits — no manual intervention
✔ 20 years of historical optimization on gold (2005–2025)
✔ Adaptive risk and capital management
✔ Responsive to current spread and broker commissions
✔ Smart position sizing based on equity
✔ No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage — pure logic and control
---
📈 Long-Term Vision
This signal is not designed for short-term profits or quick wins. It’s tailored for long-term investors who value consistency and strategic positioning.
Gold tends to move in strong, impulsive waves a few times per year — the strategy is designed to capture those big opportunities, not noise.
> 🚫 Do not judge this signal by 1–3 month performance.
✅ Minimum recommended time: 1 year or more to fully benefit from its long-term edge.
---
🌟 Additional Notes:
📊 Transparent and real-time performance available directly through MQL5.
🔄 Tested across different market conditions — including volatility spikes, trending and ranging phases.
🧠 Created by a trader with over 10 years of professional experience, using this system on live accounts.
💼 Let the gold market work for you — this strategy is built to reduce emotional stress, save time, and focus on results.
