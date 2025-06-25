SegnaliSezioni
Alejandro Andrada Garcia

GoldRushTrading

Alejandro Andrada Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 37%
TickmillEU-Live
1:25
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
80
Profit Trade:
44 (55.00%)
Loss Trade:
36 (45.00%)
Best Trade:
75.44 EUR
Worst Trade:
-71.60 EUR
Profitto lordo:
962.56 EUR (50 519 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-711.56 EUR (49 125 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (103.72 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
116.29 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
29.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
105.72%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.38
Long Trade:
78 (97.50%)
Short Trade:
2 (2.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
3.14 EUR
Profitto medio:
21.88 EUR
Perdita media:
-19.77 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-95.70 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.70 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
30.57%
Previsione annuale:
370.88%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
51.56 EUR
Massimale:
181.82 EUR (24.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.66% (181.82 EUR)
Per equità:
17.32% (121.05 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
USTEC 8
USDJPY 6
GBPJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 280
USTEC -20
USDJPY 27
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USTEC -13K
USDJPY 1.4K
GBPJPY -20
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.44 EUR
Worst Trade: -72 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.72 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.70 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TickmillEU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Alvexo1-Primary Server
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.50 × 8
GlobalPrime-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
2.20 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
2.59 × 39
Varchev-Real
2.80 × 10
Axi-US12-Live
3.08 × 13
Ava-Real 3
3.35 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 46
3.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.08 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.14 × 28
Tickmill-Live05
4.83 × 18
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
4.86 × 57
XMGlobal-Real 18
4.89 × 28
ICMarkets-Live22
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.54 × 24
Axi-US09-Live
6.67 × 6
Ava-Real 1
7.46 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
8.14 × 199
9 più
🟡 Gold AI Strategy — Automated XAU/USD Signal Optimized Over 20 Years

This signal is powered by a fully automated strategy based on artificial intelligence, developed and optimized over the last 20 years of real historical data exclusively on XAU/USD (gold).

The system handles both entry and exit of trades automatically, eliminating human error and emotional interference — especially during critical market moments. It dynamically evaluates market conditions, minimizes spread and commission impact, and adjusts position sizing based on real-time account balance, ensuring smart risk and capital management.
---

🔍 Key Features:

✔ 100% automated entries and exits — no manual intervention

✔ 20 years of historical optimization on gold (2005–2025)

✔ Adaptive risk and capital management

✔ Responsive to current spread and broker commissions

✔ Smart position sizing based on equity

✔ No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage — pure logic and control

---

📈 Long-Term Vision

This signal is not designed for short-term profits or quick wins. It’s tailored for long-term investors who value consistency and strategic positioning.
Gold tends to move in strong, impulsive waves a few times per year — the strategy is designed to capture those big opportunities, not noise.

> 🚫 Do not judge this signal by 1–3 month performance.
✅ Minimum recommended time: 1 year or more to fully benefit from its long-term edge.
---

🌟 Additional Notes:

📊 Transparent and real-time performance available directly through MQL5.

🔄 Tested across different market conditions — including volatility spikes, trending and ranging phases.

🧠 Created by a trader with over 10 years of professional experience, using this system on live accounts.

💼 Let the gold market work for you — this strategy is built to reduce emotional stress, save time, and focus on results.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.02 16:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 07:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.22 07:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 07:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 17:33
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 17:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 17:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
