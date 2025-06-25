- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
80
Profit Trade:
44 (55.00%)
Loss Trade:
36 (45.00%)
Best Trade:
75.44 EUR
Worst Trade:
-71.60 EUR
Profitto lordo:
962.56 EUR (50 519 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-711.56 EUR (49 125 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (103.72 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
116.29 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
29.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
105.72%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.38
Long Trade:
78 (97.50%)
Short Trade:
2 (2.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
3.14 EUR
Profitto medio:
21.88 EUR
Perdita media:
-19.77 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-95.70 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.70 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
30.57%
Previsione annuale:
370.88%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
51.56 EUR
Massimale:
181.82 EUR (24.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.66% (181.82 EUR)
Per equità:
17.32% (121.05 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|USTEC
|8
|USDJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|280
|USTEC
|-20
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USTEC
|-13K
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|-20
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +75.44 EUR
Worst Trade: -72 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.72 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.70 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TickmillEU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Alvexo1-Primary Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.50 × 8
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|2.20 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|2.59 × 39
|
Varchev-Real
|2.80 × 10
|
Axi-US12-Live
|3.08 × 13
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.35 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 46
|3.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.08 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.14 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live05
|4.83 × 18
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|4.86 × 57
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|4.89 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.54 × 24
|
Axi-US09-Live
|6.67 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1
|7.46 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|8.14 × 199
🟡 Gold AI Strategy — Automated XAU/USD Signal Optimized Over 20 Years
This signal is powered by a fully automated strategy based on artificial intelligence, developed and optimized over the last 20 years of real historical data exclusively on XAU/USD (gold).
The system handles both entry and exit of trades automatically, eliminating human error and emotional interference — especially during critical market moments. It dynamically evaluates market conditions, minimizes spread and commission impact, and adjusts position sizing based on real-time account balance, ensuring smart risk and capital management.
---
🔍 Key Features:
✔ 100% automated entries and exits — no manual intervention
✔ 20 years of historical optimization on gold (2005–2025)
✔ Adaptive risk and capital management
✔ Responsive to current spread and broker commissions
✔ Smart position sizing based on equity
✔ No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage — pure logic and control
---
📈 Long-Term Vision
This signal is not designed for short-term profits or quick wins. It’s tailored for long-term investors who value consistency and strategic positioning.
Gold tends to move in strong, impulsive waves a few times per year — the strategy is designed to capture those big opportunities, not noise.
> 🚫 Do not judge this signal by 1–3 month performance.
✅ Minimum recommended time: 1 year or more to fully benefit from its long-term edge.
---
🌟 Additional Notes:
📊 Transparent and real-time performance available directly through MQL5.
🔄 Tested across different market conditions — including volatility spikes, trending and ranging phases.
🧠 Created by a trader with over 10 years of professional experience, using this system on live accounts.
💼 Let the gold market work for you — this strategy is built to reduce emotional stress, save time, and focus on results.
