Alejandro Andrada Garcia

GoldRushTrading

Alejandro Andrada Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
TickmillEU-Live
1:25
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
43 (54.43%)
Perte trades:
36 (45.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
75.44 EUR
Pire transaction:
-71.60 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
935.25 EUR (48 959 pips)
Perte brute:
-711.56 EUR (49 125 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (103.72 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
116.29 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
29.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
105.72%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.23
Longs trades:
77 (97.47%)
Courts trades:
2 (2.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.31
Rendement attendu:
2.83 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
21.75 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-19.77 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-95.70 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-95.70 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.13%
Prévision annuelle:
329.20%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
51.56 EUR
Maximal:
181.82 EUR (24.66%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.66% (181.82 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
17.32% (121.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 65
USTEC 8
USDJPY 5
GBPJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 280
USTEC -20
USDJPY -4
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USTEC -13K
USDJPY -184
GBPJPY -20
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +75.44 EUR
Pire transaction: -72 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +103.72 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -95.70 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TickmillEU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Alvexo1-Primary Server
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.50 × 8
GlobalPrime-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
2.20 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
2.59 × 39
Varchev-Real
2.80 × 10
Axi-US12-Live
3.08 × 13
Ava-Real 3
3.35 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 46
3.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.08 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.14 × 28
Tickmill-Live05
4.83 × 18
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
4.86 × 57
XMGlobal-Real 18
4.89 × 28
ICMarkets-Live22
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.54 × 24
Axi-US09-Live
6.67 × 6
Ava-Real 1
7.46 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
8.14 × 199
9 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
🟡 Gold AI Strategy — Automated XAU/USD Signal Optimized Over 20 Years

This signal is powered by a fully automated strategy based on artificial intelligence, developed and optimized over the last 20 years of real historical data exclusively on XAU/USD (gold).

The system handles both entry and exit of trades automatically, eliminating human error and emotional interference — especially during critical market moments. It dynamically evaluates market conditions, minimizes spread and commission impact, and adjusts position sizing based on real-time account balance, ensuring smart risk and capital management.
---

🔍 Key Features:

✔ 100% automated entries and exits — no manual intervention

✔ 20 years of historical optimization on gold (2005–2025)

✔ Adaptive risk and capital management

✔ Responsive to current spread and broker commissions

✔ Smart position sizing based on equity

✔ No martingale, no grid, no over-leverage — pure logic and control

---

📈 Long-Term Vision

This signal is not designed for short-term profits or quick wins. It’s tailored for long-term investors who value consistency and strategic positioning.
Gold tends to move in strong, impulsive waves a few times per year — the strategy is designed to capture those big opportunities, not noise.

> 🚫 Do not judge this signal by 1–3 month performance.
✅ Minimum recommended time: 1 year or more to fully benefit from its long-term edge.
---

🌟 Additional Notes:

📊 Transparent and real-time performance available directly through MQL5.

🔄 Tested across different market conditions — including volatility spikes, trending and ranging phases.

🧠 Created by a trader with over 10 years of professional experience, using this system on live accounts.

💼 Let the gold market work for you — this strategy is built to reduce emotional stress, save time, and focus on results.

Aucun avis
2025.09.02 16:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 07:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 07:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.22 07:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 07:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 08:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 17:33
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 17:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 17:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
