Jaroslav Rajcher

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
14 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 28%
VantageInternational-Live 12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
76
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
61 (80.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (19.74%)
En iyi işlem:
70.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-77.50 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 297.63 USD (515 767 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 017.50 USD (375 000 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (490.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
490.47 USD (25)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.93%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.11
Alış işlemleri:
44 (57.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
32 (42.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.28
Beklenen getiri:
3.69 USD
Ortalama kâr:
21.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-67.83 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-200.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-200.00 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.68%
Yıllık tahmin:
-44.69%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
79.43 USD
Maksimum:
251.28 USD (16.41%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.41% (251.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.64% (70.42 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 280
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 141K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +70.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 25
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +490.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -200.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/2hduL

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.26 11:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 15:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.19 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 12:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 09:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.25 07:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 07:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 07:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.25 07:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 20 days
