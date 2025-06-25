SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 VM
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 VM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 28%
VantageInternational-Live 12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
76
Bénéfice trades:
61 (80.26%)
Perte trades:
15 (19.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
70.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-77.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 297.63 USD (515 767 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 017.50 USD (375 000 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (490.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
490.47 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
0.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.93%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.11
Longs trades:
44 (57.89%)
Courts trades:
32 (42.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.28
Rendement attendu:
3.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-67.83 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-200.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-200.00 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.67%
Prévision annuelle:
-56.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
79.43 USD
Maximal:
251.28 USD (16.41%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.41% (251.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.64% (70.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 280
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 141K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/2hduL

Aucun avis
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.26 11:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 15:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.19 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 12:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 09:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.25 07:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 07:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 07:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.25 07:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 20 days
