SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Bitcoin M30 VM
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Bitcoin M30 VM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
VantageInternational-Live 12
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
76
Profit Trade:
61 (80.26%)
Loss Trade:
15 (19.74%)
Best Trade:
70.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-77.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 297.63 USD (515 767 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 017.50 USD (375 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (490.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
490.47 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
0.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.93%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.11
Long Trade:
44 (57.89%)
Short Trade:
32 (42.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.28
Profitto previsto:
3.69 USD
Profitto medio:
21.27 USD
Perdita media:
-67.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-200.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-200.00 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-4.94%
Previsione annuale:
-56.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
79.43 USD
Massimale:
251.28 USD (16.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.41% (251.28 USD)
Per equità:
4.64% (70.42 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 76
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 280
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 141K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +70.00 USD
Worst Trade: -78 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +490.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -200.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Happy Bitcoin is an automated trading advisor designed to execute intraday trades on the Bitcoin trading instrument. The EA operates based on a strategy that involves identifying market waves and trends, and subsequently constructing correction-impulse levels. This approach ensures highly accurate entry points, irrespective of the market conditions. To safeguard each position, a stop-loss level is implemented, which depends on the current position of the wave extremes. Additionally, a break-even trailing stop is employed when taking profits, enabling the capture of maximum profits from the market. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-bitcoin/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/2hduL

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.26 11:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 15:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.19 07:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 12:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.25 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.25 09:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.06.25 07:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 07:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.25 07:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 07:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.25 07:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 20 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA Happy Bitcoin M30 VM
999USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
14
100%
76
80%
0%
1.27
3.69
USD
16%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.