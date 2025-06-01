SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Wendy Trading Signal ICM
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Wendy Trading Signal ICM

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
165
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
133 (80.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
32 (19.39%)
En iyi işlem:
36.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
248.96 USD (19 300 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-167.45 USD (18 542 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
25 (58.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
58.37 USD (25)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.02%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.90%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.59
Alış işlemleri:
90 (54.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (45.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
0.49 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.87 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-51.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-51.17 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
0.71%
Yıllık tahmin:
8.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.87 USD
Maksimum:
51.17 USD (4.54%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.40% (51.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.32% (215.94 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 82
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 758
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +36.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -13 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 25
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +58.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -51.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live25" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

At "Wendy Trading Signal ICM," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


İnceleme yok
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.22 21:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.09 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 16:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.01 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Wendy Trading Signal ICM
Ayda 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
17
100%
165
80%
98%
1.48
0.49
USD
10%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.