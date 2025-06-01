SegnaliSezioni
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Wendy Trading Signal ICM

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
165
Profit Trade:
133 (80.60%)
Loss Trade:
32 (19.39%)
Best Trade:
36.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
248.96 USD (19 300 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-167.45 USD (18 542 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (58.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
58.37 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
98.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.90%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.59
Long Trade:
90 (54.55%)
Short Trade:
75 (45.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
0.49 USD
Profitto medio:
1.87 USD
Perdita media:
-5.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-51.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.17 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.71%
Previsione annuale:
8.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.87 USD
Massimale:
51.17 USD (4.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.40% (51.17 USD)
Per equità:
10.32% (215.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 82
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 758
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +36.97 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +58.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 più
At "Wendy Trading Signal ICM," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.22 21:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.09 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 16:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.01 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
