- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|165
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|82
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|758
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.15 × 55
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.59 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.82 × 492
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|3.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|4.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|5.50 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|9.17 × 6
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|9.22 × 9
|
FBS-Real-2
|12.76 × 17
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|13.17 × 12
