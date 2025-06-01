SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Wendy Trading Signal ICM
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Wendy Trading Signal ICM

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 avis
Fiabilité
17 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
165
Bénéfice trades:
133 (80.60%)
Perte trades:
32 (19.39%)
Meilleure transaction:
36.97 USD
Pire transaction:
-12.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
248.96 USD (19 300 pips)
Perte brute:
-167.45 USD (18 542 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (58.37 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
58.37 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
98.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.90%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.59
Longs trades:
90 (54.55%)
Courts trades:
75 (45.45%)
Facteur de profit:
1.49
Rendement attendu:
0.49 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.87 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.23 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-51.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-51.17 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.71%
Prévision annuelle:
8.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.87 USD
Maximal:
51.17 USD (4.54%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.40% (51.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.32% (215.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 82
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 758
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +36.97 USD
Pire transaction: -13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 25
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +58.37 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -51.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

At "Wendy Trading Signal ICM," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.22 21:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.09 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 15:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 16:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 16:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.01 16:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 16:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Wendy Trading Signal ICM
30 USD par mois
5%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
17
100%
165
80%
98%
1.48
0.49
USD
10%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.