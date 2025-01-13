SinyallerBölümler
Sara Sabaghi

Fundamental Trader

Sara Sabaghi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
37 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 94%
GrandCapital-Real
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 564
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 673 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
891 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
3 100.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 586.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
121 566.18 USD (400 910 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-81 085.91 USD (353 543 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
53 (440.03 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4 598.83 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
83.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
69.20%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
67
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.64
Alış işlemleri:
1 671 (46.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 893 (53.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
11.36 USD
Ortalama kâr:
45.48 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-91.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-242.06 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 452.69 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
10.11%
Yıllık tahmin:
122.65%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.94 USD
Maksimum:
6 095.84 USD (12.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.02% (6 095.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
31.03% (17 114.90 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 442
NZDJPY 339
EURJPY 330
AUDJPY 309
AUDUSD 272
GBPJPY 249
EURAUD 225
NZDUSD 216
AUDCAD 210
GBPUSD 203
EURCAD 171
USDCAD 158
EURUSD 138
AUDNZD 127
EURGBP 88
GBPCAD 87
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 4.8K
NZDJPY 4.7K
EURJPY 1.8K
AUDJPY 3.6K
AUDUSD -1.7K
GBPJPY 1.5K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD 4.2K
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURCAD 3.5K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURUSD 2.5K
AUDNZD 2.6K
EURGBP 889
GBPCAD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 13K
NZDJPY 2.6K
EURJPY -8.1K
AUDJPY -2.8K
AUDUSD -7.8K
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURAUD 1.6K
NZDUSD 2.2K
AUDCAD 13K
GBPUSD 4.8K
EURCAD 4.2K
USDCAD 7.4K
EURUSD 8.7K
AUDNZD 5.6K
EURGBP 443
GBPCAD 2.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 100.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 586 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +440.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -242.06 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "GrandCapital-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Demo02
2.87 × 165
Powered by Fundamental Trader EA

Super Trend Strategy (Default setting)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69282

This Expert Advisor (EA) employs both technical and fundamental analysis. It begins by establishing a fundamental bias through the examination of economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and the labor market for various currencies. Based on this analysis, it assigns a bias to each currency. Next, the currencies are sorted according to these biases, and technical analysis is used to identify optimal conditions for entering scalp trades.

Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.

Recommended Brokers : LiteFinanceGrandCapital

İnceleme yok
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 21:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.24 03:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 17:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 11:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.13 01:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.13 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.13 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
