|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|442
|NZDJPY
|338
|EURJPY
|330
|AUDJPY
|308
|AUDUSD
|272
|GBPJPY
|249
|EURAUD
|225
|NZDUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|210
|GBPUSD
|201
|EURCAD
|169
|USDCAD
|158
|EURUSD
|138
|AUDNZD
|127
|EURGBP
|88
|GBPCAD
|86
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|NZDJPY
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|AUDJPY
|3.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|4.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|EURCAD
|3.4K
|USDCAD
|3.9K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|EURGBP
|889
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|NZDJPY
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|-8.1K
|AUDJPY
|-2.9K
|AUDUSD
|-7.8K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|4.6K
|EURCAD
|4K
|USDCAD
|7.4K
|EURUSD
|8.7K
|AUDNZD
|5.6K
|EURGBP
|443
|GBPCAD
|2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GrandCapital-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.87 × 165
Powered by Fundamental Trader EA
Super Trend Strategy (Default setting)
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69282
This Expert Advisor (EA) employs both technical and fundamental analysis. It begins by establishing a fundamental bias through the examination of economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and the labor market for various currencies. Based on this analysis, it assigns a bias to each currency. Next, the currencies are sorted according to these biases, and technical analysis is used to identify optimal conditions for entering scalp trades.
Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.
Recommended Brokers : LiteFinance | GrandCapital
