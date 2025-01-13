SignauxSections
Sara Sabaghi

Fundamental Trader

Sara Sabaghi
0 avis
Fiabilité
37 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 94%
GrandCapital-Real
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 557
Bénéfice trades:
2 666 (74.95%)
Perte trades:
891 (25.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 100.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 586.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
121 412.58 USD (400 222 pips)
Perte brute:
-81 085.91 USD (353 543 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
53 (440.03 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 598.83 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
83.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
69.20%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.62
Longs trades:
1 666 (46.84%)
Courts trades:
1 891 (53.16%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
11.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
45.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-91.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-242.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 452.69 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.85%
Prévision annuelle:
131.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.94 USD
Maximal:
6 095.84 USD (12.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.02% (6 095.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
31.03% (17 114.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 442
NZDJPY 338
EURJPY 330
AUDJPY 308
AUDUSD 272
GBPJPY 249
EURAUD 225
NZDUSD 216
AUDCAD 210
GBPUSD 201
EURCAD 169
USDCAD 158
EURUSD 138
AUDNZD 127
EURGBP 88
GBPCAD 86
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 4.8K
NZDJPY 4.7K
EURJPY 1.8K
AUDJPY 3.6K
AUDUSD -1.7K
GBPJPY 1.5K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD 4.2K
GBPUSD 2.7K
EURCAD 3.4K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURUSD 2.5K
AUDNZD 2.6K
EURGBP 889
GBPCAD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 13K
NZDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY -8.1K
AUDJPY -2.9K
AUDUSD -7.8K
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURAUD 1.6K
NZDUSD 2.2K
AUDCAD 13K
GBPUSD 4.6K
EURCAD 4K
USDCAD 7.4K
EURUSD 8.7K
AUDNZD 5.6K
EURGBP 443
GBPCAD 2.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 100.90 USD
Pire transaction: -1 586 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +440.03 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -242.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GrandCapital-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Demo02
2.87 × 165
Powered by Fundamental Trader EA

Super Trend Strategy (Default setting)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69282

This Expert Advisor (EA) employs both technical and fundamental analysis. It begins by establishing a fundamental bias through the examination of economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and the labor market for various currencies. Based on this analysis, it assigns a bias to each currency. Next, the currencies are sorted according to these biases, and technical analysis is used to identify optimal conditions for entering scalp trades.

Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.

Recommended Brokers : LiteFinanceGrandCapital

Aucun avis
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 21:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.24 03:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 17:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 11:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.13 01:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.13 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.13 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
