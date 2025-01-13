- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|442
|NZDJPY
|339
|EURJPY
|330
|AUDJPY
|309
|AUDUSD
|272
|GBPJPY
|249
|EURAUD
|225
|NZDUSD
|216
|AUDCAD
|210
|GBPUSD
|203
|EURCAD
|171
|USDCAD
|158
|EURUSD
|138
|AUDNZD
|127
|EURGBP
|88
|GBPCAD
|87
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|NZDJPY
|4.7K
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|AUDJPY
|3.6K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|GBPJPY
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|1.8K
|AUDCAD
|4.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|USDCAD
|3.9K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|EURGBP
|889
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|NZDJPY
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|-8.1K
|AUDJPY
|-2.8K
|AUDUSD
|-7.8K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|4.8K
|EURCAD
|4.2K
|USDCAD
|7.4K
|EURUSD
|8.7K
|AUDNZD
|5.6K
|EURGBP
|443
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GrandCapital-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.87 × 165
Powered by Fundamental Trader EA
Super Trend Strategy (Default setting)
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69282
This Expert Advisor (EA) employs both technical and fundamental analysis. It begins by establishing a fundamental bias through the examination of economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and the labor market for various currencies. Based on this analysis, it assigns a bias to each currency. Next, the currencies are sorted according to these biases, and technical analysis is used to identify optimal conditions for entering scalp trades.
Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.
Recommended Brokers : LiteFinance | GrandCapital
