SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi

Fundamental Trader

Sara Sabaghi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 94%
GrandCapital-Real
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 564
Profit Trade:
2 673 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
891 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
3 100.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 586.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
121 566.18 USD (400 910 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-81 085.91 USD (353 543 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
53 (440.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 598.83 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
83.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.20%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.64
Long Trade:
1 671 (46.89%)
Short Trade:
1 893 (53.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
11.36 USD
Profitto medio:
45.48 USD
Perdita media:
-91.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-242.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 452.69 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
10.71%
Previsione annuale:
129.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.94 USD
Massimale:
6 095.84 USD (12.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.02% (6 095.84 USD)
Per equità:
31.03% (17 114.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 442
NZDJPY 339
EURJPY 330
AUDJPY 309
AUDUSD 272
GBPJPY 249
EURAUD 225
NZDUSD 216
AUDCAD 210
GBPUSD 203
EURCAD 171
USDCAD 158
EURUSD 138
AUDNZD 127
EURGBP 88
GBPCAD 87
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 4.8K
NZDJPY 4.7K
EURJPY 1.8K
AUDJPY 3.6K
AUDUSD -1.7K
GBPJPY 1.5K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.8K
AUDCAD 4.2K
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURCAD 3.5K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURUSD 2.5K
AUDNZD 2.6K
EURGBP 889
GBPCAD 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 13K
NZDJPY 2.6K
EURJPY -8.1K
AUDJPY -2.8K
AUDUSD -7.8K
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURAUD 1.6K
NZDUSD 2.2K
AUDCAD 13K
GBPUSD 4.8K
EURCAD 4.2K
USDCAD 7.4K
EURUSD 8.7K
AUDNZD 5.6K
EURGBP 443
GBPCAD 2.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 100.90 USD
Worst Trade: -1 586 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +440.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -242.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GrandCapital-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Demo02
2.87 × 165
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Powered by Fundamental Trader EA

Super Trend Strategy (Default setting)

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69282

This Expert Advisor (EA) employs both technical and fundamental analysis. It begins by establishing a fundamental bias through the examination of economic factors such as GDP, inflation, and the labor market for various currencies. Based on this analysis, it assigns a bias to each currency. Next, the currencies are sorted according to these biases, and technical analysis is used to identify optimal conditions for entering scalp trades.

Recommended balance is more than 20K and if you have lower balance, use micro/nano/cent account instead.

Recommended Brokers : LiteFinanceGrandCapital

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.11 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.07.10 15:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.04.09 21:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.24 03:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 2 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 17:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.13 11:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2025.01.13 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.13 02:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.13 01:19
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.13 01:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.13 01:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.13 01:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Fundamental Trader
40USD al mese
94%
0
0
USD
85K
USD
37
100%
3 564
75%
83%
1.49
11.36
USD
31%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.