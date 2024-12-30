SinyallerBölümler
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA ACAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
136 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 231%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
630
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
431 (68.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
199 (31.59%)
En iyi işlem:
182.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
-119.78 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 682.19 USD (133 206 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-932.85 USD (90 603 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (10.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
319.40 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
80.42%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
128.30%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.52
Alış işlemleri:
316 (50.16%)
Satış işlemleri:
314 (49.84%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.80
Beklenen getiri:
1.19 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-143.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-493.92 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
4.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
53.89%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.16 USD
Maksimum:
493.92 USD (57.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
69.30% (493.92 USD)
Varlığa göre:
87.36% (249.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 630
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCADmicro 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCADmicro 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +182.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -120 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -143.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to ensure strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and sustain long-term trading operations.
Performance: Engineered to manage risks effectively while taking advantage of market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management to achieve consistent performance.


İnceleme yok
