SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / PP EA ACAD
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA ACAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
136 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 231%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
630
Bénéfice trades:
431 (68.41%)
Perte trades:
199 (31.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
182.62 USD
Pire transaction:
-119.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 682.19 USD (133 206 pips)
Perte brute:
-932.85 USD (90 603 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (10.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
319.40 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
80.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
128.30%
Dernier trade:
24 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.52
Longs trades:
316 (50.16%)
Courts trades:
314 (49.84%)
Facteur de profit:
1.80
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-143.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-493.92 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.44%
Prévision annuelle:
53.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.16 USD
Maximal:
493.92 USD (57.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
69.30% (493.92 USD)
Par fonds propres:
87.36% (249.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 630
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADmicro 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADmicro 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +182.62 USD
Pire transaction: -120 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -143.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to ensure strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and sustain long-term trading operations.
Performance: Engineered to manage risks effectively while taking advantage of market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management to achieve consistent performance.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 15:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 05:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 16:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 16:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 08:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 11:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 08:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 08:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
PP EA ACAD
50 USD par mois
231%
0
0
USD
447
USD
136
96%
630
68%
80%
1.80
1.19
USD
87%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.