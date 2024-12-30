- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADmicro
|630
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADmicro
|749
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADmicro
|43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to ensure strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and sustain long-term trading operations.
Performance: Engineered to manage risks effectively while taking advantage of market movements to maximize profitability.
This trading system is designed for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management to achieve consistent performance.
