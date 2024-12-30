SegnaliSezioni
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

PP EA ACAD

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
136 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 231%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
630
Profit Trade:
431 (68.41%)
Loss Trade:
199 (31.59%)
Best Trade:
182.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-119.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 682.19 USD (133 206 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-932.85 USD (90 603 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (10.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
319.40 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
80.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.30%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.52
Long Trade:
316 (50.16%)
Short Trade:
314 (49.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.80
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
3.90 USD
Perdita media:
-4.69 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-143.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-493.92 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
4.44%
Previsione annuale:
53.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.16 USD
Massimale:
493.92 USD (57.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
69.30% (493.92 USD)
Per equità:
87.36% (249.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 630
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCADmicro 749
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCADmicro 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +182.62 USD
Worst Trade: -120 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -143.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDCAD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to ensure strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Supports a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to strengthen capital resilience and sustain long-term trading operations.
Performance: Engineered to manage risks effectively while taking advantage of market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is designed for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDCAD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management to achieve consistent performance.


Non ci sono recensioni
