Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Triangle Engine EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
60 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
448
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
297 (66.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
151 (33.71%)
En iyi işlem:
7.80 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-22.84 EUR
Brüt kâr:
487.37 EUR (75 890 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-384.90 EUR (52 029 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (25.37 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
25.37 EUR (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.36%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.04
Alış işlemleri:
227 (50.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
221 (49.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.27
Beklenen getiri:
0.23 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.55 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-22.64 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-50.15 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-3.04%
Yıllık tahmin:
-34.88%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
34.08 EUR
Maksimum:
50.15 EUR (8.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.86% (45.27 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
4.20% (44.76 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 418
XAUUSD 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 155
XAUUSD -38
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 24K
XAUUSD -517
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.80 EUR
En kötü işlem: -23 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.37 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.64 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.25 × 16
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live09
0.50 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
0.92 × 12
ICMarkets-Live04
0.92 × 12
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 5
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.00 × 4
BCS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
1.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.32 × 96
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.52 × 33
91 daha fazla...
Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: Triangle Engine


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get an account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



İnceleme yok
2025.02.05 19:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 15:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.30 21:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.26 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
