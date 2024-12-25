SegnaliSezioni
Triangle Engine EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Triangle Engine EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
60 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
448
Profit Trade:
297 (66.29%)
Loss Trade:
151 (33.71%)
Best Trade:
7.80 EUR
Worst Trade:
-22.84 EUR
Profitto lordo:
487.37 EUR (75 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-384.90 EUR (52 029 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (25.37 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.37 EUR (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.36%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.04
Long Trade:
227 (50.67%)
Short Trade:
221 (49.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
0.23 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.64 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.55 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-22.64 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-50.15 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
-3.02%
Previsione annuale:
-34.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.08 EUR
Massimale:
50.15 EUR (8.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.86% (45.27 EUR)
Per equità:
4.20% (44.76 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 418
XAUUSD 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 155
XAUUSD -38
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 24K
XAUUSD -517
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.80 EUR
Worst Trade: -23 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.37 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.64 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.25 × 16
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live09
0.50 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live06
0.92 × 12
ICMarkets-Live04
0.92 × 12
Exness-Real3
1.00 × 5
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.00 × 4
BCS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 12
1.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
Darwinex-Live
1.32 × 96
AxiTrader-US09-Live
1.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.52 × 33
91 più
Symbol traded: AUDCAD // Signal handled by: Triangle Engine


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get an account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Note:

Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are right to make a good profit. This way we avoid exposing ourselves to unnecessary market risks. You can look at your trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month.


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.02.05 19:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 184 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.05 15:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.30 21:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.26 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Triangle Engine EA
30USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
60
100%
448
66%
100%
1.26
0.23
EUR
9%
1:200
