Charles Lopes

DT Low risk

Charles Lopes
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
51 hafta
3 / 6.5K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 193%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
424
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
245 (57.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
179 (42.22%)
En iyi işlem:
1 128.54 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-1 251.69 EUR
Brüt kâr:
124 036.54 EUR (539 967 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-102 766.31 EUR (453 497 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (6 261.67 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6 261.67 EUR (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.51%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
56 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.58
Alış işlemleri:
235 (55.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
189 (44.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.21
Beklenen getiri:
50.17 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
506.27 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-574.11 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-5 680.21 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5 680.21 EUR (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-7.76%
Yıllık tahmin:
-94.18%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
672.57 EUR
Maksimum:
8 260.03 EUR (22.01%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
28.30% (5 995.81 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
10.32% (1 825.57 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GER40 217
EURUSD+ 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GER40 3.9K
EURUSD+ 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GER40 82K
EURUSD+ 4.9K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 128.54 EUR
En kötü işlem: -1 252 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +6 261.67 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5 680.21 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 14" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2268765?source=Site+Profile

LOW RISK TRADING SYSTEM

SL and TP for each trade
Currencies : EURUSD / DAX40
Daytrading : all trades are closed around 6 p.m. (Paris time) - i want to sleep peacefully
Risk max/trade : 3%
Profit target : x2 / 6 months
No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading
Account type : Vantage Markets - RAW ECN

I am a French trader, present in the financial markets for more than 10 years. I'm a daytrader on 2 major currencies: EURUSD & DAX40.
I have a very structured strategy which leaves no room for emotions, with a risk per trade specific to my objectives.
All trades feature stop-losses and take-profits.

Note for newcomers: don't be afraid of losses. It may happen that you trigger the signal and incur losses at first, but believe in the long term strategy, let your account go online for a few months.
Very important: before copying the signal, please make sure you have the same symbols on your account: GER40 & EURUSD+

Trust the process!
İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 08:40
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 341 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 10:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 337 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 05:10 2025.09.05 05:10:15  

FORECAST FOR SEPTEMBER 2025 : Last year, September was a decent month, with a 9% return on the current strategy (the signal was not yet online). We had two consecutive months (July and August) with strong performance and an average return of around 28%. We have been in a bullish phase since July 21, with a 51% gain (without including the cumulative effect) and 44 days of gains, meaning that since that date, we have not had more than three consecutive SLs. This increase is higher than the average of the various previous increases (44.08%). For the month of September, it is more likely that we will enter a bearish phase, even if the next few days may be bullish. For those who wish to copy the signal or add funds, I advise you to wait for the bearish phase (approximately -12 to -15%) to get a better entry point. I myself am waiting for this period to add funds to my other accounts. Thank you for your follow-ups, trust in the process.

2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 11:57
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 329 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 11:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 328 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 320 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 09:15
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 260 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 07:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 12:23
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 09:24
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.24 18:57
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 10:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
