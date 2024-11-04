LOW RISK TRADING SYSTEM

SL and TP for each trade

Currencies : EURUSD / DAX40

Daytrading : all trades are closed around 6 p.m. (Paris time) - i want to sleep peacefully

Risk max/trade : 3%

Profit target : x2 / 6 months

No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading

Account type : Vantage Markets - RAW ECN

I am a French trader, present in the financial markets for more than 10 years. I'm a daytrader on 2 major currencies: EURUSD & DAX40.

I have a very structured strategy which leaves no room for emotions, with a risk per trade specific to my objectives.

All trades feature stop-losses and take-profits.

Note for newcomers: don't be afraid of losses. It may happen that you trigger the signal and incur losses at first, but believe in the long term strategy, let your account go online for a few months.

Very important: before copying the signal, please make sure you have the same symbols on your account: GER40 & EURUSD+

Trust the process!