- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GER40
|217
|EURUSD+
|207
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GER40
|3.9K
|EURUSD+
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GER40
|82K
|EURUSD+
|4.9K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
LOW RISK TRADING SYSTEM
SL and TP for each trade
Currencies : EURUSD / DAX40
Daytrading : all trades are closed around 6 p.m. (Paris time) - i want to sleep peacefully
Risk max/trade : 3%
Profit target : x2 / 6 months
No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading
Account type : Vantage Markets - RAW ECN
I am a French trader, present in the financial markets for more than 10 years. I'm a daytrader on 2 major currencies: EURUSD & DAX40.
I have a very structured strategy which leaves no room for emotions, with a risk per trade specific to my objectives.
All trades feature stop-losses and take-profits.
Note for newcomers: don't be afraid of losses. It may happen that you trigger the signal and incur losses at first, but believe in the long term strategy, let your account go online for a few months.
Very important: before copying the signal, please make sure you have the same symbols on your account: GER40 & EURUSD+
Trust the process!
FORECAST FOR SEPTEMBER 2025 : Last year, September was a decent month, with a 9% return on the current strategy (the signal was not yet online). We had two consecutive months (July and August) with strong performance and an average return of around 28%. We have been in a bullish phase since July 21, with a 51% gain (without including the cumulative effect) and 44 days of gains, meaning that since that date, we have not had more than three consecutive SLs. This increase is higher than the average of the various previous increases (44.08%). For the month of September, it is more likely that we will enter a bearish phase, even if the next few days may be bullish. For those who wish to copy the signal or add funds, I advise you to wait for the bearish phase (approximately -12 to -15%) to get a better entry point. I myself am waiting for this period to add funds to my other accounts. Thank you for your follow-ups, trust in the process.
USD
EUR
EUR