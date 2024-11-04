SegnaliSezioni
Charles Lopes

DT Low risk

Charles Lopes
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
3 / 3.8K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 193%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
424
Profit Trade:
245 (57.78%)
Loss Trade:
179 (42.22%)
Best Trade:
1 128.54 EUR
Worst Trade:
-1 251.69 EUR
Profitto lordo:
124 036.54 EUR (539 967 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-102 766.31 EUR (453 497 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (6 261.67 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 261.67 EUR (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
5.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.51%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
56 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.58
Long Trade:
235 (55.42%)
Short Trade:
189 (44.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
50.17 EUR
Profitto medio:
506.27 EUR
Perdita media:
-574.11 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-5 680.21 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 680.21 EUR (8)
Crescita mensile:
-10.21%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
672.57 EUR
Massimale:
8 260.03 EUR (22.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.30% (5 995.81 EUR)
Per equità:
10.32% (1 825.57 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GER40 217
EURUSD+ 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GER40 3.9K
EURUSD+ 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GER40 82K
EURUSD+ 4.9K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 128.54 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 252 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6 261.67 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 680.21 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2268765?source=Site+Profile

LOW RISK TRADING SYSTEM

SL and TP for each trade
Currencies : EURUSD / DAX40
Daytrading : all trades are closed around 6 p.m. (Paris time) - i want to sleep peacefully
Risk max/trade : 3%
Profit target : x2 / 6 months
No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading
Account type : Vantage Markets - RAW ECN

I am a French trader, present in the financial markets for more than 10 years. I'm a daytrader on 2 major currencies: EURUSD & DAX40.
I have a very structured strategy which leaves no room for emotions, with a risk per trade specific to my objectives.
All trades feature stop-losses and take-profits.

Note for newcomers: don't be afraid of losses. It may happen that you trigger the signal and incur losses at first, but believe in the long term strategy, let your account go online for a few months.
Very important: before copying the signal, please make sure you have the same symbols on your account: GER40 & EURUSD+

Trust the process!
Non ci sono recensioni
