SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / DT Low risk
Charles Lopes

DT Low risk

Charles Lopes
0 avis
Fiabilité
51 semaines
3 / 3.8K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 193%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
424
Bénéfice trades:
245 (57.78%)
Perte trades:
179 (42.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 128.54 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 251.69 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
124 036.54 EUR (539 967 pips)
Perte brute:
-102 766.31 EUR (453 497 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (6 261.67 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 261.67 EUR (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
5.54%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.51%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
56 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.58
Longs trades:
235 (55.42%)
Courts trades:
189 (44.58%)
Facteur de profit:
1.21
Rendement attendu:
50.17 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
506.27 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-574.11 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-5 680.21 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5 680.21 EUR (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-10.21%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
672.57 EUR
Maximal:
8 260.03 EUR (22.01%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.30% (5 995.81 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
10.32% (1 825.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GER40 217
EURUSD+ 207
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GER40 3.9K
EURUSD+ 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GER40 82K
EURUSD+ 4.9K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 128.54 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 252 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +6 261.67 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -5 680.21 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2268765?source=Site+Profile

LOW RISK TRADING SYSTEM

SL and TP for each trade
Currencies : EURUSD / DAX40
Daytrading : all trades are closed around 6 p.m. (Paris time) - i want to sleep peacefully
Risk max/trade : 3%
Profit target : x2 / 6 months
No martingale, no hedging, no grid trading
Account type : Vantage Markets - RAW ECN

I am a French trader, present in the financial markets for more than 10 years. I'm a daytrader on 2 major currencies: EURUSD & DAX40.
I have a very structured strategy which leaves no room for emotions, with a risk per trade specific to my objectives.
All trades feature stop-losses and take-profits.

Note for newcomers: don't be afraid of losses. It may happen that you trigger the signal and incur losses at first, but believe in the long term strategy, let your account go online for a few months.
Very important: before copying the signal, please make sure you have the same symbols on your account: GER40 & EURUSD+

Trust the process!
Aucun avis
2025.09.09 08:40
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 341 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 10:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 07:33
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.75% of days out of 337 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 05:10 2025.09.05 05:10:15  

FORECAST FOR SEPTEMBER 2025 : Last year, September was a decent month, with a 9% return on the current strategy (the signal was not yet online). We had two consecutive months (July and August) with strong performance and an average return of around 28%. We have been in a bullish phase since July 21, with a 51% gain (without including the cumulative effect) and 44 days of gains, meaning that since that date, we have not had more than three consecutive SLs. This increase is higher than the average of the various previous increases (44.08%). For the month of September, it is more likely that we will enter a bearish phase, even if the next few days may be bullish. For those who wish to copy the signal or add funds, I advise you to wait for the bearish phase (approximately -12 to -15%) to get a better entry point. I myself am waiting for this period to add funds to my other accounts. Thank you for your follow-ups, trust in the process.

2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 11:57
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.86% of days out of 329 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 11:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 10:18
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 328 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 09:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 16:25
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 320 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 07:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 09:15
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 260 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 07:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.18 12:23
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.21 09:24
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.24 18:57
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.20 10:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.19 16:53
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.9% of days out of 77 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
DT Low risk
30 USD par mois
193%
3
3.8K
USD
32K
EUR
51
0%
424
57%
6%
1.20
50.17
EUR
28%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.